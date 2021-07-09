Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco Still Suffering Due To Sheldon Cooper’s Knock Act

Which Sheldon Cooper habit from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ can fans not stop bringing up when they see Kaley Cuoco? Let’s find out more about what has left Kaley Cuoco troubled.

‘The Big Bang Theory‘ debuted in December 2007. It focuses on a group brainiac that lacked social skills, Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj. Sheldon and Leonard meet Penny when she moves in across the hall. Kaley Cuoco’s Penny character is an aspiring who works at the Cheesecake Factory. Penny would often become a middleman during Leonard and Sheldon’s arguments. Even though Sheldon would be slightly mean to her sometimes, she was always there for him.

KALEY CUOCO SHARES AN EMBARRASSING FAN MOMENT

During an interview with USA Today, Kaley Cuoco shared one of her most embarrassing fan moments where she related it to the knocking act of Sheldon Cooper. She shared: “I was in my seat. I was really engrossed in this movie. Out of nowhere, and I know the flight attendant thought this was very funny, and in hindsight, maybe she now regrets it. She came up, and she went, ‘Penny, Penny’, and she started knocking at me.”

“And it was, like, terrifying. And I could tell from the face of the flight attendant. She goes, I am so sorry. But I am like, that is okay, but why are you knocking? It was not registered. And she was so sorry, and I said it was very okay.”

Kaley Cuoco has revealed #TheBigBangTheory scene fans always reference:



"I get a lot of people knocking at me…In a store, on a plane, on my body, they love to knock at me, and they think it's very funny."

It was only later that Kaley Cuoco realized that the flight attendant was imitating Sheldon’s knock. During the interview, Cuoco also shared that she gets to find out more about the popularity of ‘Big Bang’ when she takes a stroll through the passenger section of an airliner that underlines its prominence. When Cuoco walks down the aisle to go to the bathroom, several screens play ‘The Big Bang Theory’ at times. Sometimes she chooses to either wave or give them a little nudge.

FANS NOT LETTING KALEY CUOCO FORGET SHELDON’S COOPER KNOCK?

For twelve seasons, Kaley Cuoco won over everyone’s heart through her character Penny. It was interesting to watch her ups and downs with Johnny Galecki’s Leonard Hofstadter. However, it was actually her unique bond with Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper that fans have still not forgotten. They shared the screen on numerous occasions. But it is that one repeated scene that fans cannot help but bring up whenever they get to meet Cuoco.

Recently, Kaley Cuoco shared with The Hollywood Reporter that almost every ‘Big Bang Theory’ fan she meets greets her with Sheldon Cooper’s knock. She gets a lot of people knocking at her. They will say ‘Knock, knock, knock, Penny’ multiple times, referencing one of Sheldon Cooper’s repeated lines on the ‘Big Bang’.

PENNY AND SHELDON’S UNIQUE RELATIONSHIP

In the early season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Sheldon Cooper would knock on doors only for comedic purposes. It was one of his quirky habits. Sheldon would always knock before entering a person’s apartment or room. But, later in the show, fans got to know the hidden reason behind Sheldon’s knock.

In The Hot Tub Contamination episode, Sheldon tells Penny about a traumatic incident when he was thirteen years old. Sheldon came home early from his college. His mother was at the bible study. When he walked into his house, he noticed a strange noise coming from his parent’s bedroom. When he went into the room, he saw his father with another woman. Since that incident, Sheldon decided to always knock before entering.

Sheldon never spared anyone from his knocking. But it was only Penny who would mess with him. In season 2, episode 23, Penny replicated Sheldon’s knock that left him annoyed. Kaley Cuoco reprised the famous scene with Pierson Fodé in one of her TikTok videos. Fodé played the part of Sheldon knocking on Penny’s door, and Cuoco played herself. They used the same audio from the sitcom.

While Penny did make fun of Sheldon on numerous occasions, she also understood him better than anyone else. By the end of the series, Penny became one of the closest friends of Sheldon. Tell us your favourite Penny and Sheldon moment from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ in the comment section below!