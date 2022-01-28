Kaley Cuoco Is Successful Due To Her Big Bang Theory Mother Katey Sagal

Although Penny’s mother only appeared in one episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, casting Katey Sagal as her mother was a brilliant move.

The season 10 premiere of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was a guest star-studded celebration, with many celebrities attending Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) wedding. Judd Hirsch and Laurie Metcalf as Leonard’s father and Sheldon’s mother (who didn’t hook up, an anticlimactic resolution to the season 9 cliff-hanger) made cameos, as did Dean Norris of ‘Breaking Bad’ as an intimidating Air Force Officer.

Highlights —

‘The Big Bang Theory’: A ‘8 Simple Rules’ reunion

Reuniting Katey Sagal and Kaley Cuoco was the best idea ever

But Katey Sagal, who played Penny’s mother, Susan, stood out above the rest. Katey Sagal, who is best known for her appearances on ‘Married …With Children’, ‘Futurama’, and ‘Sons of Anarchy’, made the most of her brief presence, interacting with Randall and her husband Wyatt in a hilarious manner (Keith Carradine).

Katey Sagal is Kaley Cuoco’s Lucky Charm Since Big Bang Theory

‘The Big Bang Theory’: A ‘8 Simple Rules’ reunion

Cuoco played one of three children to John Ritter and Katey Sagal, two iconic television stars. Ritter developed a health problem while filming season 2 that was subsequently diagnosed as an aortic dissection. At the age of 54, he died suddenly.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Still Stuck Over An Incident That Happened 18 Years Ago

Ritter’s character died on the show as well, drastically altering the tone of the show. Rather than being about parents negotiating the problems of raising teenagers, the show evolved into a drama about a family dealing with the untimely and terrible death of one of their parents. Given how closely life imitated art in this case, it was heavy material for a sitcom.

In season 10 Episode 1 of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, there was something of an ‘8 Simple Rules’ reunion. Despite the fact that Leonard and Penny had previously eloped, they chose to hold a formal wedding ceremony for their friends and family. Penny’s father had already been introduced to fans, but her mother and brother had yet to be introduced. Katey Sagal and Jack McBrayer, who was most well-recognized for his role as Kenneth Parcell on ‘30 Rock’, played these roles respectively.

Reuniting Katey Sagal and Kaley Cuoco was the best idea ever

For fans, it was unquestionably a touching moment. The reunion of the two ‘8 Simple Rules’ stars was, of course, a big event for fans of the show. But it was also vital for ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to show Penny’s family fully developed. It was a significant stride forward for her character, as she didn’t always receive the backstory she deserved. That featured her last name, which never seems to appear on the show.

It was unexpected to see Sagal and Cuoco onscreen together for the first time in years as mother and daughter. When his TV wife and TV daughter met paths again, it felt like the legacy of the late John Ritter was being kept alive for some viewers. The only issue was that Sagal’s appearance was only a one-time agreement. She was never seen again on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, which was a missed chance.

Do you want to see more of Katey Sagal and Kaley Cuoco? Let us know in the comments down below.