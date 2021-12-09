Big Bang Theory Fans Rejoice As Kaley Cuoco Is Returning To The World Of Sitcoms

Kaley Cuoco is coming back to her sitcom origins for a guest appearance on a popular show’s upcoming season. Season 11 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ was welcomed back with open arms following a nearly year-long sabbatical, and now fans are eagerly anticipating what’s to come. To begin with, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actor is set to make an appearance in the next season of the sitcom.

Since the end of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ two years ago, KC will have her first recognised role on a sitcom. The star, who plays Penny in the long-running television show, shared some tidbits of information about the upcoming season. To state that Kaley is thrilled would be an understatement. So what will Kaley Cuoco in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ be all about? Read on to know more.

Kaley Cuoco in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Kaley Cuoco back in sitcoms for good?

Kaley Cuoco in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Just like all her exclusive updates, Cuoco shared this important life update on her Instagram account in October, this year. ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actresses Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin joined Larry David the same month to kick off new episodes. At around the same time, Kaley Cuoco made this announcement that drew the attention of many of her followers.

This is the Kaley Cuoco back in sitcoms movement that makes absolute sense after her dark comedy-drama ‘The Flight Attendant‘ on HBO Max showed another side of her. In her Instagram stories, she confessed:

“Yes, I did an episode of Curb. Yes, it was a bucket list moment for me!”

While details about her character were kept under wraps, executive producer Jeff Schaffer gave an interview to “Entertainment Weekly” regarding her appearance.

Schaffer disclosed that KC’s character is a doctor “who shows exceeding amounts of patience with Larry”. He further went on to say that she plays the role of “the girlfriend of Freddy Funkhouser [Vince Vaughn], and as happens to all things Funkhouser”. It is only when “Larry gets involved, things get more complicated and then they go south”. As exciting as this part in the show seemed, KC admitted to Jeff to have not done a lot of improvs before. However, the showrunner exclaimed that he was in disbelief because of how well the former ‘TBBT’ actress “fit in perfectly, it was like she’d been on the show forever”.

When Jeff gave a teaser for season 11, he also revealed that it will take place after last year’s pandemic. Though they’d been working on this season since January 2021, Jeff and David Mandel’s ideas were rejected during the first lockdown. In future seasons, Curb will take place in a world in which COVID-19 has occurred, but it will no longer be in the foreground.

Kaley Cuoco back in sitcoms for good?

While KC may not have had a greater role than she did on ‘TBBT’, her work cannot go uncredited for the hard work that goes into everything and anything the actress has done thus far. Besides having had a rough patch with her latest addition to the list of ex-husbands, nothing has stopped her from doing what she loves doing the most. And to be humble and grateful about these experiences in her career just goes to show how fame hasn’t really changed KC for the worst.

Kaley Cuoco back in sitcoms

After about a month since she revealed the big secret on her IG story, Cuoco posted a few behind-the-scenes pictures with a caption on Instagram that made fans’ hearts swell. This is what she said:

“When a check off your bucket list ends up being the best experience ever 😅 thank you everyone @curbyourenthusiasm for this moment in time!”

Other than being a talented actor, KC has also taken upon the role of being an executive producer of the critically acclaimed series ‘The Flight Attendant’. Fans of the actress would resonate with this that no matter how many films, shows or “other” projects Kaley may take on, she will always be highly regarded for her role as Penny in TBBT. And with the way her comedy sitcom streak has been so far, it seems like Kaley Cuoco back in sitcoms for good may not be a dream too far from happening. Perhaps, she could start with the long-awaited ‘The Big Bang Theory’ reunion?

Do you think KC is better off sticking with sitcoms? Would it make sense to you if Kaley Cuoco got the TBBT gang back together for a “Friend-style” reunion? Are you a fan of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’? Let us know in the comment section below.