Kaley Cuoco Obsessing Over This Marvel Star

Kaley Cuoco and Elizabeth Olsen pose as each other’s biggest fans in an exciting new conversation.

Although DC and Marvel may seem like worlds apart, it’s not hard for the actors on both sides to appreciate each other and find common ground. Something of this sort happened between MCU’s Wanda, Elizabeth Olsen and DC’s Harley Quinn, Kaley Cuoco. At a time when stars intensely compete with one another, they have struck a warm friendship full of mutual admiration.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Cuoco & Olsen fangirl over each other

Cuoco & Olsen share a lot in common

Cuoco & Olsen reveal upcoming projects

FANGIRLS ASSEMBLE

Kaley Cuoco and Elizabeth Olsen got together for Variety’s Actors on Actors in a virtual conversation. The simmering friendship between the two was highlighted as they disclosed at the onset that they researched each other by watching many interviews. Kaley was also not shy of pulling Olsen’s legs and pointed out how the ‘WandaVision’ actress, whom she lovingly addressed as “Lizzy”, was video conferencing from her bathroom.

Related: Warner Bros. And Kaley Cuoco Are Obsessed With Each Other

Moving forward in the conversation, each of them showered the other’s work with high praise. As Kaley elaborated on how she wanted her show ‘The Flight Attendant‘ to have diverse emotions, Olsen could not help but adulate, “That’s why I love [‘The Flight Attendant’] because I couldn’t put it in a box. That’s what made it so enjoyable and thrilling to watch”. Olsen also emphasized that Kaley was “so, so, so good in it“.

Video Credits: Variety

Similarly, Cuoco excitingly mentioned ‘WandaVision’ fan theories, that Olsen herself is not acquainted with. The sitcom star, who binge-watched the Disney+ show with her husband, went so far as to say to Lizzie,

“I’ve loved you forever. I want to be best friends with you”.

As Kaley has confessed her love for Olsen, it speaks of how humble she is, even as an A-list actress. Fans can’t help but root for a potentially stronger friendship between the two that could become the talk of the town and (fingers crossed) lead them to work on the same set.

SITCOM TWINS

Although Cuoco and Olsen have had very contrasting careers, they found common ground in their conversation through their recent shows, ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Flight Attendant’.

Both of them agreed on the fast-paced nature of filming sitcoms. Kaley mentioned that she became a “speed demon” while filming the HBO Max show because she had to portray a myriad of emotions incessantly. Olsen also mirrored this and said that ‘WandaVision’ made her do a mammoth seven pages of script per day. She added she tried to “survive” while “going full speed ahead” which, to be fair, is very different for her than doing films with Marvel.

Kaley Cuoco Wants To Be Best Friends With This Marvel Star

The actresses could also empathize with each other through the heavy emotional stakes and narrative similarities in their shows, which explore their protagonists’ trauma through flashbacks. Both of them recollected being anxious about the reception of their shows. Olsen mentioned that an actor can only trust their work, hoping that “people are moved by it”. Cuoco also said that she had to “dive in” with faith rather than excessively worrying about the audience reaction.

Related: Leaked: Kaley Cuoco’s Secret Weekend Workout Sessions

Moreover, the two explored their acting style as Olsen disclosed she is an “over preparer” while Kaley revealed that she doesn’t have a process at all. Nevertheless, their approach worked wonders as both of their shows turned out to be a massive hit.

However, Kaley and Elizabeth are not just great actresses, they are also brilliant people. As they progressed in their conversation, they touched upon on-set kindness. Cuoco expressed that on current sets, “people are missing” being nice to one another. Elizabeth also echoed her contemporary by recalling that it was important to “take care of the crew” on the ‘WandaVision’ set.

As the stars have discussed scores of things in this exciting conversation, how can we help but ship Elizabeth Olsen and Kaley Cuoco as best friends?

WHAT’S COOKING?

Video Credits: Queen Wanda

After ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Flight Attendant’, the two stars have exciting things lined up. While Cuoco is set to reprise her role in ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, Olsen is going to continue as the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel actor revealed in the conversation with Cuoco that she has finished filming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which is expected to release in March 2022. In addition, Cuoco disclosed that a Doris Day biographical project is under “development” at her company, Yes, Norman Productions. All the best things are in store for Elizabeth Olsen and Kaley Cuoco, including their newfound friendship.

Do you root for the best friends-dynamic between Elizabeth Olsen and Kaley Cuoco after this conversation? Comment below!