TRENDING TODAY

Kaley Cuoco Obsessed With Pink And Pyjamas

Kaley Cuoco's favourite outfit involves pink, pyjamas and comfort
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
Keanu Reeves Paid A Heavy Price For Turning Down Speed 2
No Newer Articles