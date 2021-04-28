Kaley Cuoco Leaks Secrets About Flight Attendant Season 2

‘The Flight Attendant’ season 2 is all set to release in spring 2022. While the fans keenly await the season, leading star of the series Kaley came to their rescue. She spilled some beans on what we might expect from Cassie’s journey in the season 2.

‘The Flight Attendant’ released in November 2020 to an overwhelming critical and commercial success. Based on a novel of the same name, the series was produced by its leading lady’s production house, Norman Productions. As the first season ended after airing 8 episodes, the fans began wondering where the story would go from where it ended in the premier season. While the fans witnessed a path-breaking opening season, there were hushed talks about what could happen in the second season. And now, as the lead actress Kaley Cuoco has spilled some beans regarding the second season, it makes the waiting for spring 2022 much harder, to be honest. Anyway, let’s dive into it.

Based on the book of the same name written by Chris Bohjalian, the series focused on the story of Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant. The story begins with Cassie, a troubled young woman who drinks during her flights and indulges in drunk sexual encounters with strangers regularly, including her passengers. The series takes a thrilling turn when she, during a layover at Bangkok, finds one of her passenger dead in her hotel room bed. Heavily hung-over, she is unable to piece together the happenings of the previous night and wonders whether she killed the man. She later gets questioned by the FBI about the night and thus begins the story of mad humour, thrill and drama.

‘The Flight Attendant’ season 2

The series was met with a universal critical acclaim, mostly directed towards the screenplay and the performances. Kaley won a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal.

Towards the end of the first season, Cassie decided to let go her biggest enemy, alcohol. The fans went berserk with speculations about the second season and what could happen. And now, Kaylie herself is here to feed the fans in with some crucial info about the next season, which is all set to hit the television in spring 2022.

Plot-points from ‘The Flight Attendant’ season 2 revealed

Kaley admitted that a big chunk of her character arc in the second season would be her constant struggle with alcoholism. While Cassie had decided to quit drinking in the first season, as per Kayle, it is not going to be a cakewalk for her. Hence, we will see more of Cassie having fun with alcohol. So, the good ole’ drunk Cassie returns! Also, towards the end of the book, it was firmly established that Cassie quit drinking after she got pregnant. A strong motivation we must say! However, Kaley has said without a shred of doubt that the television series won’t be getting into the whole pregnancy plot. It could mean that the writers are going to take quite some liberties with the plot as they are not bound to the book anymore.

Kaley has also mentioned that unlike the first season, where we trotted the globe with Cassie, the second season will be more uniform, location-wise. As in, most of it will be shot in the New York City, with a few episodes set in the Western Coast of Los Angeles.

Also, Cassie’s mind-palace will remain a solid attraction for the fans. In the first season, we witnessed her occasional tours into her mind palace, where we took a stroll through her childhood. Kaley has established that we will be seeing more of the mind palace, only this time, we will be exploring some new avenues.

One key aspect of The Flight Attendant will also be Cassie’s confrontation with her friend Shane, whom she discovered to be an undercover CIA agent. It got the fans wondering. However, Kaley has cleared the air and said that Cassie will not be joining the CIA in the series. Hence, we will not be watching a spy thriller instead of a dramedy.

The Flight Attendant season 2 is probably the most awaited television series in its genre. What began as a mini-series eventually snowballed into this mind-boggling television series. And for all the right reasons!

