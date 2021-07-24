Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco’s Marriage With Karl Cook Hits A Rocky Patch

Kaley Cuoco and her husband at unease in the pandemic. Will their three-year marriage come to an end? Keep reading to find out.

Quarantine has a way of drawing people together, and so is the case with Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook. Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook were bound to cohabit after nearly four years together; they simply didn’t expect it to happen in such dramatic circumstances.

Highlights —

Kaley Cuoco forced to live with husband

Kaley Cuoco and her husband in quarantine

KALEY CUOCO FORCED TO LIVE WITH HUSBAND

‘The Big Bang Theory‘ star appeared on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show via video chat from her home, revealing how the coronavirus pandemic has caused the couple to move in together.

“We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together”, Cuoco said.

“It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.”

Cuoco discussed her unconventional marriage to equestrian Cook, whom she married in July 2018, in a March interview with Access, confirming the couple’s plans to live together for the first time in April.

Cuoco added that once she finished filming her latest assignment, she planned to spend her first night with Cook in their new home. According to IMDB, the actress was in the middle of filming a new TV show called ‘The Flight Attendant‘. “I was shooting in New York and got sent back here obviously because of everything that was going on and we got to move into the house together”, Cuoco told Kimmel.

Related: Kaley Cuoco Horrified After Trainer Leaks Her Private Fitness Routine

“So we moved in and I can’t find anything, but the house is great.”

Kaley Cuoco and her husband at unease in the pandemic (3-year long marriage in trouble?)

KALEY CUOCO AND HER HUSBAND IN QUARANTINE

Cuoco also discussed how she is spending her time in quarantine.

“Jimmy this is the thing: usually when I come on your show, I’ve prepped stories … I kept thinking ‘What am I going to say?’ because you’re looking at it” Cuoco said.

“A lot of drinking and trying to keep the dogs occupied. We don’t have kids we just have 17,000 animals.”

Cuoco admitted that her and Cook’s decision to live apart drew a lot of flak at first. Initially, she had to justify her choice. “Everyone was, like, so crazed”, she told Access in an interview about the reactions of those who have condemned her and her husband’s life choices.

“They couldn’t believe. I was like, ‘Why do you care?’ Didn’t understand it.”

Regardless of the verdict, the couple has remained strong and has excelled during these difficult times. What are your thoughts on their relationship? Let us know in the comments down below.