Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook divorced in September 2021. In November, she was seen hosting the wedding of her best friend on her own ranch in California. She uploaded some heartwarming pictures of her playing the perfect host for the wedding.

Kaley Cuoco sure knows how to live in style. In some recent pictures from a wedding she attended, she gave away information that had her fans amused. She showed off the grandeur in which she celebrated her weekend, which was a wedding function. However, when she revealed that it was her home ranch that was the venue, her fans were in splits. Allowing her best friend to marry in her house was also a great friendly gesture on her part. Weeks after that, she finally revealed that she had turned her gorgeous Californian ranch into a hugely impressive home bar.

Highlights —

Kaley Cuoco has a ranch at home

Kaley’s new home feature

‘The Big Bang Theory‘ actor is quite active on Instagram. She shared pictures and videos from her ranch. She could be seen in the video standing behind a wooden bar with a few close friends of hers. It was constructed outside a set of glassed doors. There was also a wooden awning that looked like it was there to shield the guests from bad weather. The place looked absolutely perfect for entertaining guests. Renovating the home ranch was good, but turning it into a wedding destination was as ambitious as one could imagine Kaley Cuoco is as a person.

After divorce with husband, Kaley Cuoco turns her house into a wedding destination

The wedding ceremony, which took place around the first week of November, took place in the outer areas of the ranch. Turning her $12 million California estate into her best friend’s wedding spot was as sweet a gesture as it could get. Kaley also shared several heart-warming pictures of her with the bride and some other friends of hers. In the caption, she stated that her bestie was getting married at her ranch and it doesn’t get any more magical than this.

Apart from the bar and the wedding spot, she also showed off the large stables, where the dining facilities were set. It seemed like Kaley and her best friend had planned this stuff for a long time. Kaley also became a bit quirky with the caption for the ‘dining hall’ pictures. She wrote –

“I may be an actress but I also host weddings and events LOL”.

Apart from these pictures from the wedding, she also gave a glimpse into her own family. She uploaded a picture with her mother and father, which was a rare event. She is one of those stars who keep their personal lives generally away from the limelight. But this gesture was quite reassuring.

While she was hosting the marriage of her best friend at her place, her own personal life had gone through a trauma not too long ago. She got divorced from her husband Karl Cook a few weeks before she hosted the wedding. The couple lived together in a mansion in the Hidden Hills retreat of Los Angeles, where she also keeps a large number of pets. While she is generally hesitant about sharing her personal pictures with her family members, she is not shy while sharing her large brood of pets.

It is clear that Kaley Cuoco hasn’t let her recent divorce come in the way of her being herself. Her recent deed of hosting her best friend’s marriage further goes on to prove that moving on isn’t too difficult if one stays positive in life. Professionally, she is all set to reprise her role as Cassie Bowden in ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2. Other than that, she will also be seen playing the lead role in the film titled ‘The Man from Toronto’.

