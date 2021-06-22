Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco Has The Strangest Toilet Habits

What is Kaley’s Cuoco’s strange toilet habit? Let’s get to know more about ‘The Flight Attendant’ star!

Kaley Cuoco is popularly known for her role of Penny in the iconic sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory‘. The popular actor dated her on-screen love interest, Johnny Galecki, for two years. Their relationship ended, but Cuoco and Galecki remain good friends, even today. Cuoco then married professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting in December 2013. But it was short-lived. In September 2015, Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting filed for divorce.

She once reflected upon the times she thought she would never find love again. But Kaley met her now-husband, Karl Cook. In her words, she finally found her horse guy. Both of them share a passion for horses and dogs. Karl Cook is a jockey. He has been riding horses since the age of eight. He is the son of billionaire entrepreneur Scott Cook whose worth is around $2 billion. His mother, Signe Osby who is a professional equestrian. At the age of twenty-six, he competed in the Grand Prix. He was named a member of the USA team for the European Young Riders Tour and has won four Grand Prix events. Cook has spent almost 12 years of his life learning to ride horses. They often share pictures of each other riding horses on their Instagram accounts.

Kaley once confessed that the two met at a horse show. Since they are both passionate about riding, it became a common talking point. In 2017, they were officially engaged on Kaley Cuoco’s 32nd birthday and got married in June next year.

KALEY CUOCO AND KARL COOK’S MARRIAGE

Before the pandemic, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook had an unconventional marriage. The couple chose to not live in the same house. They would always be in a different location, which worked for the two. Cuoco did not want to move in right away after marriage. Both of them enjoy their alone time.

“But we have had separate locations, and whether that has helped us mentally or not, I have obviously never been in a better relationship, and I want this to last the rest of my life so, in a way, we are actually taking it slow”

Kaley told host Brad Goreski on the Brad Behaviour podcast.

KALEY CUOCO BATHROOM HABITS

Another thing that worked for them was Instagram shaming each other. Especially Karl loves to post on Instagram. He frequently shares funny pictures or videos of Kaley. Recently, Kaley’s husband revealed her strange bathroom habits on his Instagram story.

Kaley Cuoco does weird things in her bathroom

In a hilarious snap, husband Karl Cook questioned Kaley Cuoco’s toilet habits. It was a photo of their tiled bathroom floor of her $12 million Hidden Hills home. It featured two bare feet that had a pair of black boots aligned in front of it.

Cook funnily asked his wife: “@kaleycuoco, what was going on where you needed to take your shoes off while on the toilet???”. He further added: “Actually, I take that back. I do not want to know!!” Last year, Karl had shared her photo, which left ‘The Big Bang Theory’ really angry. But this time, Kaley reposted the image and wrote: “HA HA HA HA”.

WHEN KARL SURPRISED HIS WIFE, KALEY

While Kaley’s fans enjoy her husband Karl’s posting of candid moments of her on his Instagram account, he makes sure to be there for his wife whenever possible. This year Kaley Cuoco was nominated for her role in HBO Max’s ‘The Flight Attendant‘.

A day before the awards, Karl surprised her. Kaley took over her Instagram stories to tell people how she was in Los Angeles and her husband Karl was away at the Winter Equestrian Festival, a big equestrian event circuit, for many weeks. It meant that Karl would not be able to be with her for the Golden Globes awards the next day. But the couple had talked about it and felt it was okay. The awards were virtual this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, she did not want to make her husband come back for that. But Karl surprised Kaley a day before with the awards as he wanted to be there for her first-ever Globe nomination for Best Actress. Cuoco was really emotional after the surprise.

On the day of the awards, Karl posted a picture of Kaley dressed in her Golden Globes outfit. He captioned it: “Damn! Why did you decide to marry me! (Kaley Cuoco) You are the most amazing woman ever! Congratulations, here we go, Golden Globes!”