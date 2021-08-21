Kaley Cuoco Has Made Her Co-Star Pete Davidson’s Life Hell

Kaley Cuoco is filming the rom-com feature ‘Meet Cute’ with SNL star Pete Davidson, who is receiving a lot of trouble because of her.

‘The Flight Attendant‘ star is making her first major shift from television to the big screen, after ‘The Big Bang Theory‘, with the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Meet Cute’. Kaley Cuoco is starring alongside Pete Davidson in the film and constantly annoys him on the sets. The SNL star is left at the mercy of her annoying behaviour.

KALEY’S NEW FAVOURITE PASTIME

As known to the fans of Kaley Cuoco, the actress is vibrant, fun, and energetic. Her first major feature project after the end of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is ‘Meet Cute’. Normally, any actress would be anxious about nailing the role and ensuring the film is a definite success.

However, Kaley Cuoco has shown she strongly believes in the phrase “All work and no play makes Kaley a dull girl”, as she cannot resist but annoy her co-star Pete Davidson on the set of ‘Meet Cute’.

The actress has graced us with a series of instances where Davidson wished he could get rid of her and her troublesome shenanigans.

The Emmy-nominated star shared a video in which Pete Davidson is minding his business and reading the script. The actor says, “Just trying to learn my lines”. But Cuoco is not having any of it as she interrupts him by lip-syncing and swooning to Kygo and Whitney Houston’s ‘Higher Love’.

Kaley Cuoco also did not shy away from explicitly mentioning she troubles Pete Davidson on the set as she added along with the video,

“Annoying Peter while he’s studying has become my favorite pastime”.

Indeed, annoying her co-star has become her most cherished hobby because the actress did not spare Davidson even when he was utterly tired.

In another video, the SNL star shared that despite him being “really exhausted” since it was “really late night” after shooting, Cuoco hadn’t lost an iota of her energy as she grooved to ‘Drink in my Hand’ by Eric Church in the clip. ‘The Flight Attendant’ actress also noted in the caption why Pete Davidson’s troubles bring her pleasure,

“(Pete) also hates my music choices, which makes things even more fun”.

Repeating the same pattern, Kaley Cuoco shared a third video in which she is singing to ‘Let it Go’ while Pete Davidson hilariously yawns as if he is used to her by now. The actress also poked fun at herself, “I played ‘Let It Go’ 300 times”.

It must be noted that this is all in fun, and the two are sharing an awesome time on the ‘Meet Cute’ set, even though it may seem like Kaley Cuoco troubles Pete Davidson a lot.

TIME TRAVEL AND ‘MEET CUTE’

One thing is for sure, ‘Meet Cute’ is going to be a unique and refreshing film as it is approaching romantic-comedies through a novel and modern perspective. Given the increasing psychological awareness in present-day, ‘Meet Cute’ is set to explore what its characters would do if they could fix the traumas of their partners by going into their past.

It would be very interesting to see how Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson will deal with the troubles of their characters’ past. As revealed by Cuoco in a wholesome picture from the set, the characters are titled Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). Cuoco promises, “You’re gonna love them”.

A set of pictures from the set in which Kaley is dressed in a pretty yellow dress and looks absolutely adorable alongside Pete has also surfaced. The two can be seen sharing amazing chemistry, eating ice cream, laughing, and just making us yearn badly to see them ‘Meet Cute’.

In a selfie, the duo is making faces at the camera with their tongues out. Kaley also captioned the image with,

“We laugh. Very very hard. Even while shooting at 4am”.

In another heart-melting picture, Kaley is captured hugging Pete Davidson, who recently broke up with his girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor, the ‘Bridgerton’ star. Hopefully, the duo is able to translate their off-screen chemistry, fun, and comfort onto the screen as well.

‘Meet Cute’ is directed by ‘Paddleton’ and ‘Blue Jay’ director Alex Lehmann. A release date is yet to be announced but the wait will be worth it to see Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson share a frame together.

How excited are you to see Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson together in ‘Meet Cute’?