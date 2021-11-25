Kaley Cuoco Has Become Obsessed With Her Money After Divorce

Back in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic forced the then newlyweds to live together for the first time in almost two years. During a virtual appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in April 2020, Cuoco expressed that “this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together”. In the wake of Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s announcement of their divorce, People magazine published a theory as to why the two decided to end their relationship.

According to an anonymous source, Cuoco stopped prioritizing the marriage, and instead, her career became of utmost importance. As a result, the duo began drifting apart until they eventually realised it was time to call it quits. Fast forward to today, the TBBT actress is overprotective of her money following her break-up with her husband of 3-years. But why has Kaley Cuoco denied her husband’s spousal support? Read on to know more.

KALEY CUOCO IS OVERPROTECTIVE OF HER MONEY

In celebrity divorces, prenuptial agreements have become a topic of conversation. Kaley Cuoco and her now ex-husband Karl Cook, are dealing with their prenup agreements because both parties have quite a lot of assets to safeguard.

As one of the highest-paid actors on television, Kaley has had an ironclad prenup in place to protect her earnings in the event of a divorce from her current husband. Kaley Sweeting’s 2015 divorce from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting is rumoured to have had a similar prenuptial agreement in place, based on previous reports.

Kaley Cuoco is overprotective of her money after breaking off her 3-year-old marriage

Friends of Kaley and Karl were also taken aback by the news, with a source close to the couple describing the split as “very sudden”.

“Kaley seemed content with Karl at the beginning of the summer. They were affectionate and seemed great.”

The source told People in early September 2021 that they were shocked at what appeared to be “a sudden split”. Fans noticed this week that Kaley had seemingly removed all mention of her ex-husband from her Instagram bio, despite the couple’s claim that “there is no anger or animosity” between them.

KALEY GAVE HINTS ABOUT HER DIVORCE BACK IN 2008

It’s apparent that Kaley was ecstatic to be a newlywed. However, in no time, Cuoco began hinting at a possible separation in the future. In spite of her status of being one of the highest-paid actors on TV, and one of the two highest-paid women in her business, she continued to remain a fiercely independent person.

On speaking with “Women’s Health”, in 2018, KC gave some excellent words of advice that are even more relevant after her divorce. “Always make sure you have your life going, and that you’re number one, so that anyone who comes into it—husband, or boyfriend, or girlfriend, however you roll—that’s just an added bonus to something you’re already creating”, she said.

Cuoco further went on to state that she did not need Karl and would always be fine without him.

“I don’t need Karl for anything. If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too.”

THE REASON WHY KALEY CUOCO DENIED HER HUSBAND’S SPOUSAL SUPPORT

The Blast discovered that Kaley Cook, 35, had requested the court to disregard any spousal support from her 30-year-old ex-husband Karl Cook. In her divorce application, which was obtained by the media source, the actress requested that neither party give support as was previously specified in their prenuptial agreement. For the time being, “TBD” is given as the date of separation for the TV personality.

The Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, ordered the actress and her husband to divulge details of their current earnings, assets, and spending. The details of the prenup are being kept from the public. Being the independent individual that she is, it only makes sense why Kaley Cuoco denied her husband’s spousal support. Because truth to be told, KC’s net worth is just about enough to probably pay for another divorce or two!

