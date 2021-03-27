Kaley Cuoco Freaked Out When Informed That The Big Bang Theory Won’t Pay Her Anymore

After successfully running for over a decade, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ officially ended and here is how the lead star Kaley Cuoco reacted when she heard the news.

American sitcoms are among the most enduring television series. ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ is a prime example of this. Eventually, the CBS show became popular enough to inspire a prequel spin-off called ‘Young Sheldon‘. The series, which was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, is without a doubt one of the most entertaining television shows of all time.

Highlights:

Kaley Cuoco freaked out on hearing ‘TBBT’ is ending

Jim Parsons is the reason behind the ending of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

The show’s cast members became some of the most well-known and well-paid people in the entertainment industry as a result of its phenomenal success. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg, the core cast, banded together in 2015 to negotiate equal salaries and began earning $1 million per episode.

Kaley Cuoco freaked out on hearing ‘TBBT’ is ending?

In 2017, Jim Parsons was named the highest-paid male TV actor, while Kaley Cuoco was named the highest-paid female TV actress. The salary was “life-changing“, Kaley later revealed, and she and Johnny Galecki were taken aback when it was finalised. “We looked at each other and were like, What the hell just happened? ‘Should we go out to dinner? Should we cheer? We didn’t quite know what to do“, she told Variety.

Video Credits: Access

She added, “It was a blessing. I was able to take care of a lot of things in my life and my family, and I will forever be grateful for that. Not only were the cast members making more money than most people could imagine, but they were also extremely close.”

Indeed, Kaley recently admitted that she and Johnny didn’t want the show to end and that they were ready to sign on for season 13 and were in shock when they heard of Jim Parson leaving the show. As a result, it’s unsurprising that the show’s end would cause its cast to be concerned about their future career prospects — something Kaley admitted she was experiencing during a recent interview.

Kaley revealed on ‘The One Show’ that she was “freaked out” about the direction her career would take after seeing stars from other successful sitcoms fade away after their shows ended. She said, “I started freaking out about the comparisons there would be, or what my next project would be. But then I realized you can’t compare anything to Big Bang. As it’s its own entity, I will never have that again”

Kaley Cuoco Freaked Out When Informed That The Big Bang Theory Won’t Pay Her Anymore

She went on, “I won’t have that cast again, the money, the schedule. For 12 years, all of it was insane. I was like, OK, if I can accept that nothing will compare to that and that I can’t control what other people are gonna say about me. I knew my next project was gonna be for me and I was gonna leave that in its own place.”

Jim Parsons is the reason behind the ending of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

After an incredible 12 seasons, the iconic show came to an end in May 2019, making it the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in history. However, it has been reported that the executives wanted to produce even more episodes. When Jim, the star of Sheldon Cooper, left the show, the producers decided they couldn’t continue without him.

Video Credits: ET Canada

While talking to Variety’s Power Of Pride issue, Jim Parson explained that

I played the s**t out of that character, and some people could have done it longer probably, I don’t mean our show, but this relationship with the character. But I feel like we really wrung that material for what it was

Having said that, now that ‘The Big Bang Theory’ has ended, what shows are you binge-watching lately? Let us know in the comments below.