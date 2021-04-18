Unbelievable! Kaley Cuoco Found Her Long-lost Twin At The Critics Choice Awards

The actress found herself a look-alike in the most surprising person: Amanda Seyfried!

Who would have thought that Amanda Seyfried and Kaley Cuoco’s looks would turn out to be so similar? The actresses might have been going for a similar vibe when choosing the dresses, which could be why they sort of twinned in the clothes they chose to wear. And it seems like no one noticed! Here’s what Amanda Seyfried and Kaley Cuoco wore to the virtual Critics Choice Awards.

Amanda Seyfried stunned in sleek locks

Kaley Cuoco shines in a three-piece suit

Seyfried wore a feminised bejewelled tuxedo by Miu Miu. She wore black, cropped high-waist trousers and a sheer, long-sleeved top studded with jewels. There was also a sequined bow tie in black that completed the look.

Posing in the bathroom since the event was virtual, the actress showed off her glamorous black pumps as well. But what was most fantastic about her looks was the way she wore her hair. Sleek and pulled back, with a slight wave in the front, the actress looked stunning.

Cuoco went with a Dolce & Gabbana three-piece suit for the event, held online on Zoom during these unprecedented times. She wore a cropped blazer that had lapels covered in crystals over a white button-down blouse studded with jewels, and a vest, also filled with jewels.

The actress wore Louboutin stiletto pumps with rhinestone and posed in her backyard with many striking stances. Interestingly, Kaley also wore her hair pulled back and sleek, completing the look with drop diamond earrings.

Both the actresses may have been going for a certain old meets new Hollywood look, and that’s why they practically twinned!

What did you think of Amanda Seyfried and Kaley Cuoco’s looks? Let us know in the comments below!