Kaley Cuoco Enjoyed This TV Experience More Than Big Bang Theory Or The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco was recently seen playing a cameo in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, the long-running sitcom. She was extremely happy with the chance of getting to work on the show’s sets and called it the ‘best experience of her life’.

After starring in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Kaley Cuoco recently made her return to the world of sitcoms. This time, she appeared on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ in the episode titled ‘The Watermelon’. ‘The Flight Attendant’ seemed like she quite enjoyed this guest appearance of hers which also caught her fans off-guard. However, she made a statement, which has probably offended many fans of her from the TBBT days. She uploaded an Instagram post where she mentioned that making that small appearance on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ was the best experience of her life so far. She also thanked the showrunners for allowing her to appear on the show.

Kaley is currently in the middle of filming the second season of her comedy-drama series ‘The Flight Attendant’. However, she took some time shooting for a small segment on the popular comedy series ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’. In the episode, which aired on November 14, she played an optometrist, who is annoyed by Larry who’s extremely non-decisive when it comes to getting his eyes checked. Kaley plays her role with intensity and it seemed like she did enjoy that small part.

Kaley Cuoco enjoyed this TV experience more than TBBT or The Flight Attendant

Kaley shared the photo on her Instagram and showed off about getting to make an appearance on the popular comedy series. She wrote in the caption– “When a check off your bucket list ends up being the best experience ever,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone @curbyourenthusiasm for this moment in time!” It was quite clear that she had enjoyed her very little time on the sets and calling it ‘best experience ever’ might not be a stretch. It also means that she is probably a long time fan of the show, why else would she mention ‘bucket list’ in her caption.

This has come at a time when Kaley is going through a very stressful time in her life. She separated from her husband just a few weeks ago. Right now, she has been shooting for the second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’, which is highly awaited by the fans. She has a very intense role in the series, for which she required immense mental preparation. In the darkly comic thriller, Kaley plays a drunken sex-addict flight attendant, who eventually becomes involved in trouble with the CIA after one drunken sex-filled night. From there, the series took many turns and twists and took the audience for a hilarious ride. The second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’ will hopefully take the story many notches ahead and ends up becoming better than the first season.

Apart from her TV work, Kaley is also set to appear in the 2022 film ‘The Man from Toronto’, an action comedy film, in which will appear playing the lead role as Maggie. Apart from that, she will also star in the film titled ‘Meet Cute’, in which she will star opposite Pete Davidson.

The coming years look quite busy for Kaley. It’s good that she got to achieve the ‘best experience of her life’ working in a cameo in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

Tell us in the comments what did you feel about her cameo in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'. Also, tell us your predictions for the plot of 'The Flight Attendant' season 2.