This Is What Kaley Cuoco Does All Day At Her Luxurious La Home

Kaley Cuoco revealed she is a normal person like most of us by shedding light on her most obsessive habit which has a lot to do with her career.

When we talk about our favourite stars, we tend to get lost in the lure of glamour. But there is more to the lives of our beloved personalities than simply stardom. The talented Kaley Cuoco, who achieved big fame through ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and then soared higher with ‘The Flight Attendant’, is a living example of this. Just like us, she cannot get rid of a habit that most of us are familiar with.

BINGE-WATCHER KALEY

As we avail the plethora of films and shows available at our fingertips, thanks to streaming, Kaley Cuoco is not behind in exploiting the digital blessings of our age. The actress is so obsessed with watching television shows that she has an expensive television set in almost every room of her luxurious home in Los Angeles. Caley recently disclosed her undying love for watching television “constantly” when she is at home. The actress expressed,

“I, embarrassingly, have a lot of TVs. And I don’t know if it’s because I’m on TV, I feel the need to be watching TV constantly. In fact, I did put one in our bathroom mirror because God forbid, I’m in there for three minutes and am missing something”.

‘The Flight Attendant’ star teased her obsession with binge-watching TV on her Instagram as well. She had snuggled into her bed on the day of SAG awards, all dolled up in her beautiful pink gown, to enjoy her (and most of the people’s) favourite show ‘Schitt’s Creek’. Cuoco has also confessed that in the same LA home, she binge-watched her contemporary Elizabeth Olsen’s Disney+ limited series ‘WandaVision’ while snuggling with her husband.

QUEEN KALEY’S PALACE

The staggering amount of television screens in her mansion is sure to be adding to its already exorbitant maintenance costs. The mansion, which she shares with her husband Karl Cook, is said to be valued at $12 million. It is situated in the Hidden Hills community in Los Angeles, California and was bought by Cuoco and her husband in 2020.

Her home contains a breath-taking swimming pool, which is accompanied by a swanky and neutral-toned sitting area along with a jacuzzi corner. Her own room has a huge television screen, mounted on top of an electric fireplace. The lounge area of her mansion is also extremely cosy as it has a grey L-shaped sofa, which faces a highlighted kitchen. To top it all up, she has her own personal gym for workouts.

Speaking of the interior choices in her LA home, the actress elaborated,

“As you get older, I think you just start liking different things and different styles. Maybe you liked one thing at one point, but [my style] is definitely much more minimalistic than it used to be”.

Her palace-like mansion, which she has turned into a theatre for television screening is worth every ‘penny’ (pun intended) she has put into it. But Kaley Cuoco’s LA home is not the only prized property she is associated with.

KALEY LOVES HORSIN’ AROUND

Cuoco has completed five years of marriage with her husband Karl Cook. Cook is a big shot equestrian or a professional horseback rider. His love for horses seemed to have seeped into his wife as even Kaley rides horses with utmost confidence. She has time and again shared her love of horses and flying like wind on them. The horse-loving duo got married on Pomponio Ranch owned by Cook himself in the “scenic valley between San Gregorio and Pescadero”. They even gave a tour of the ranch together where they have stables for their horses.

Besides riding glorious stallions, the couple has also adopted various animals, including dwarf ponies with physical disabilities as these creatures need special care. Kaley is adept at pulling her husband’s legs for being an absolute dork about the ranch and his horses. With a swanky LA home equipped with her binge-watching needs, a well-established ranch, a soaring career, and a loving husband – it seems like Kaley Cuoco has got it all!

