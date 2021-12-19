Here’s How Kaley Cuoco Is Coping With The Heartbreak Of Separating From Her Husband

Kaley Cuoco has brought a baby rooster to get rid of the memories of ex-husband Karl Cook.

Kaley Cuoco has found a new love in a baby rooster after her divorce from Karl Cook. Scroll down to find out what’s up with Cuoco.

Kaley Cuoco brought a baby rooster to fill the space of Karl Cook

‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ star introduced her 7 million Instagram followers to her new family member and called him Mini Cooper, sharing her picture with the bird on her Story.

Cuoco captioned the image, “Welcome to your new life Mini Coop! We rescued a baby mini rooster and I’m completely in [heart emoji]”. Furthermore, she went on to show Cooper adapting to his new surroundings through a video. He is seen seated on the edge of a dog bed with the new unicorn plush animal. Lancaster Animal Care Center bid farewell to Mini Cooper.

Rita Blackwell, who works in the animal care centre wrote, “Thank you @kaleycuoco for adopting the teeniest, tiniest little rooster there ever was #seenequalssaved”.

Cuoco is obsessed with animals

Though the fans are saying that she brought Mini Cooper to fill the void after her divorce, Cuoco’s love and passion for animals isn’t new. She has ridden horses since she was a youngster. The equestrian retired her beloved show horse Bionetty this year. She said that their meeting was purely “love at first sight”. ‘The Flight Attendant’ star, who has previously worked with PETA, had adopted a senior dog called Larry with her ex-husband Karl Cook. “When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry!”

Cuoco and Karl had fallen in love because of animal love

Earlier, Cuoco told the media that she became friends with Cook (a fellow equestrian) because they both have a similar love of animals.

Let us know if you think the rooster will help her cope with her divorce from Karl Cook.