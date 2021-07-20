Kaley Cuoco Is Close To This Big Bang Theory Star More Than Her Husband

The fans of the modern classic sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’ recently came to know that the show’s star Kaley Cuoco is very close to one of her co-actors from the show. And no, it’s not Jim Parsons!

The successful sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ ended its long television run in 2019. After spending close to a decade together on the sets, it was obvious that the stars of the show have become good friends in real life as well. And hence, ever since the show has ended, we see them hanging out on a few occasions. Not only those occasional rendezvous feels cathartic to the stars, but they also bring a sense of belonging to the show’s hardcore fans. But despite that, it can’t be denied that the cast and the crew have gone separate ways and have gotten busier in their own lives and works. But Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny on the show, has recently revealed that she has remained very close to one co-actor from the show. And no, people, it’s not Sheldon Cooper (aka Jim Parsons). The person with whom she is still hanging out as if the show hasn’t ended is Johnny Galecki.

Now for most of the fans of the show and the actors, this could come as a light shock, given the history between them. For the ones who were living under a rock, Johnny and Kaley had dated for the initial two years of the sitcom.

Although they ended up having a breakup, they remained good friends throughout the decade as they worked together on the sitcom. They even got into other relationships, but they kept their relationship with each other staunchly professional on the sets. But there was this belief among the fans of the sitcom that Kaley and Johnny will go their separate ways after the show ends and that they will never talk to each other. But the opposite happened and Kaley’s recent anecdotes on their relationship sounded like those two are best of friends.

Which ‘The Big Bang Theory’ stars is Kaley Cuoco still very close to?

KALEY CUOCO AND JOHNNY GALECKI ARE STILL FRIENDS

Kaley stated in a recent interview that she and Johnny talk to each other regularly, sometimes even multiple times a week. She added that Johnny is very fond of sharing his little baby’s pictures and just before the said interview started, he had shared another picture of his baby with Kaley. Well, isn’t that sweet, and rare?

We often see that, especially in the show business, that the couples don’t usually part on good terms. While they appear as friends in front of the outside world, they aren’t usually ‘very friendly’ with each other. But Kaley and Johnny’s friendship is a whiff of fresh air amidst all the doom and gloom. Who knows if they get back working together on some project, it will hit the shows’ fans with nostalgic bliss.

RELATIONSHIP HISTORY OF KALEY CUOCO AND JOHNNY GALECKI

Johnny and Kaley Cuoco’s relationship began in 2007, just as the show started. Kaley had also admitted that she had a huge crush on Johnny ever since she first met him. So when they began working together on the show, romance bloomed between them. While everyone on the sets knew about their romance, it was kept strictly away from the media’s prying eyes. They dated for two years and Kaley also stated once that they were ‘madly’ in love with each other.

Following their breakup, Kaley went on marrying Ryan Sweeting in 2013. Ryan knew about the history between Johnny and Kaley and had no problem with them being such good friends. However, Kaley and Ryan could not make the marriage last longer than two years and got divorced in 2015. Johnny’s life also saw many ups and downs – both personally and professionally. But one thing never changed, which was his friendship with Kaley.

Now, this is very sweet. It also brings a vague hope for the TBBT fans that Kaley and Johnny might work together soon and bring back the memories of their favourite sitcom to life. Let’s see if that will ever happen.

