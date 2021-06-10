Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki Romance Still Blooming Under The Covers

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco were in a secret relationship while filming ‘The Big Bang Theory’, but they’re just friends now!

Isn’t it incredible when Hollywood celebrities find love on their television or movie sets? Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco’s relationship was ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ best kept secret and fans could hardly believe it when they found out!

The former couple dated for two years while starring on the show, before their characters Penny and Leonard began dating. The actors broke up during the filming of season 3 in late 2009, but their characters continued to date. They haven’t been in a romantic relationship in over a decade, but things appear to have changed now!

According to several online tabloids, Johnny Galecki is trying to rekindle his romance with his former flame Kaley Cuoco. He appears to have had a change of heart a decade later and was found “digitally flirting” with his ex-girlfriend. Keep reading to learn more about it!

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco portrayed Leonard Hofstadter and Penny on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ for 12 seasons. While they dated in real life for two years while starring on the show, their characters went on to get married. Regardless of their split, the actors have remained good friends through the years and celebrate each other on birthdays.

Johnny Galecki was digitally flirting with ex Kaley Cuoco in quarantine

The speculation behind Galecki’s attempts to win over Cuoco has come about after the actor broke up with his girlfriend. Galecki was in a relationship with Alaina Meyer for over two years and the pair share a son together. Since the split, the actor’s “digital flirts” with Kaley Cuoco have made fans wonder if their romance is still on. It’s also important to note that Cuoco has been married to Karl Cook since 2018.

The speculation began when the actor wished his former co-star on her birthday, referring to her as his “fake wife”. While the birthday girl appreciated Galecki’s post, it is hard to tell if her husband feels the same way. “Karl isn’t going to appreciate Johnny’s nostalgia act”, shared an insider.

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco are just friends

The former co-stars have rarely ever been shy about discussing their romance, on-screen or off-screen. They’ve maintained a great friendship since parting their ways over a decade ago, and are closer than ever now. Galecki and Cuoco are supportive of each other’s careers and celebrate their achievements, as great friends do.

Johnny Galecki’s speculated social media “flirts” are being exaggerated for what they are: gestures of friendship. When Kaley and her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting were navigating through their divorce between 2015-2016, fans thought it was Galecki’s fault.

Cuoco had taken to Instagram to express it wasn’t. “So sorry to disappoint, but no home wreckers or secret flings going on here. Me and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki are just the best of buds”, she wrote at the time.

The former couple are busy in their own lives

Kaley Cuoco is happily married to equestrian Karl Cook since 2018, while Johnny Galecki is busy being a doting father. The actors keep in touch all the time, and Cuoco has revealed her former co-star “constantly” sends her baby pictures!

Kaley Cuoco recently landed a new television role, following the success of her thriller HBO Max series ‘The Flight Attendant‘. She is all set to play legendary actress Doris Day in a limited series titled ‘Doris Day: Her Own Story‘. Previously, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ alum voiced the supervillainess, Harley Quinn, in the DC Universe series based on the titular character. She will be returning in the third season of the series later next year, and in a new season of ‘The Flight Attendant’ as well.

Johnny Galecki, on the other hand, seems to have put acting on a pause, as he embraces fatherhood. He is a proud co-parent and shares glimpses of his life via Instagram, as he hangs out with his son Avery. Early last year, Kaley shared with “US Magazine” that she couldn’t wait to meet her best friend’s son. “[Johnny] sends me pictures constantly. He’s very proud”, she said in March 2020. “It’s really, really sweet.” It’s clear as day the actors are good friends and nothing more, and continue to be proud of each other even today.

Did you know Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco were in a secret relationship while filming ‘The Big Bang Theory’? Let us know in the comments!