Exposed! Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill’s Relationship Was Just A PR Strategy

Superman actor Henry Cavill and ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Kaley Cuoco quickly became one of the most talked-about couples of Hollywood. But their short-lived relationship got everyone questioning.

The news of Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill’s relationship shocked everyone. But it was more shocking to find out that it hardly lasted a few days. In every paparazzi picture, they came across as the perfect couple. But soon, they released a statement that they had chosen to part their ways. It further mentioned that they would still remain friends. So, was the relationship really true, or was it just a PR stunt?

Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill’s public relationship

Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill’s former relationship could not even last a whole month. The two met in June of 2013. By the next month, they were dating each other. The paparazzi clicked them at every public outing. One day they were at the grocery store running errands. Days they were either shopping, hiking or on dinner dates together. They were the latest It couple of Hollywood.

Radar Online reported that Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill were completely in lust with each other already. They seemed like the perfect couple. An insider mentioned that Henry had always thought Kaley is beautiful. They had a mutual crush on each other even before they met each other.

Just as fans started shipping them together, their relationship ended. They had been together for less than two weeks. Many tabloids were quick to accuse them of faking a relationship just for publicity. They started questioning their unusual pairing. Tabloids further compared their relationship with Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston‘s fake relationship. They were also paparazzi friendly, just like Cavill and Cuoco. The media also called Swift and Hiddleston’s relationship the real-life version of ‘The Arrangement’.

A source confessed to the OK! Magazine that Kaley Cuoco was not used to so much media attention and chaos. She was overwhelmed by the very public Superman relationship.

Kaley and Henry’s relationship strategy

Twelve days after Cuoco and Cavill ended their relationship, the paparazzi had started calling it a PR strategy. The reason behind it was clear. It was pre-planned to promote their upcoming projects. Each hand in hand outing of Henry and Kaley was photographed. But later, experts started saying that their body language together was off. It seemed as if they were trying hard to convince the public that they are in a relationship. That is why they needed the paparazzi to click them on all their public outings.

One of the main reasons why Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco’s relationship felt like a publicity stunt was because they shared the same publicist. At that time, Cavill was promoting ‘Man of Steel‘. It was the first time the actor was playing Superman. On the other hand, Cuoco was playing the role of Penny on ‘The Big Bang Theory‘. She was already being appreciated for her acting skills. But it was her relationship with Henry Cavill that helped her career.

During those few days of dating, Cuoco shared a photo of herself next to the poster of ‘Man of Steel’ on Twitter. She captioned it: “Everyone goes see ‘Man of Steel’. It is fantastic in every single way“. Unfortunately, now that post does not exist. But it clearly tells us the strategy behind Kaley and Henry’s relationship.

Fan asks Kaley Cuoco about her ex-Henry Cavill

While appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kaley Cuoco was asked by a fan if the ‘Man of Steel’ is really made of steel? To which she laughingly replied:

“Oh my God, I do not know. I never say, I do not know. I always have an answer. But I do not know”.

Since their relationship ended, Kalye Cuoco has been married twice. She has been with her second husband since June 2018. Henry Cavill also moved on and started dating Tara King. The two broke up after being together for less than a year. Henry Cavill is currently dating Natalie Viscuso. He recently shared an image with her on his Instagram page.

Tell us what you think about Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco’s relationship. Was it real or just for publicity?