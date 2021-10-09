Just like Wolverine, Hugh Jackman is greedy for nine more ‘Reminiscence’ films

Hugh Jackman starrer new film ‘Reminiscence’ released in August 2021. With a female director and most of the key cast dominated by women, Hugh was clearly happy about the project. He recently said in an interview how much he loved getting dominated by women on the sets.

Hugh Jackman recently appeared in the neo-noir sci-fi thriller film ‘Reminiscence’. While the film has received mostly negative reviews from the critics and the audiences, there is still a small chunk of cine-goers that have loved the film. The film very well seems to be on its way to becoming a cult hit. However, Hugh Jackman, the star of the film, has no regrets about doing the film. In a recent interview, he said that it was ‘awesome’ to be dominated by women on the sets.

Hugh Jackman stars in sci-fi neo-noir 'Reminiscence'

Hugh Jackman wants more 'Reminiscence' films

He was being asked about his experience of working on the sets where most of the key cast and crew members were women. The film is directed by Lisa Joy. It’s not the first time that Lisa has helmed a science-fiction project, a genre that has been largely dominated by male filmmakers. Along with her writer husband, Jonathan Nolan, she has worked on ‘Westworld‘ as a director previously. With such a strong showreel to her name, she has become a well-respected sci-fi director. With the release of the 2021 film ‘Reminiscence’, she made her feature film debut.

HUGH JACKMAN STARS IN SCI-FI NEO-NOIR ‘REMINISCENCE’

Hugh praised Lisa in an interview. He stated that when Lisa met him with the project, she only showed him some visuals. The script was not in place by that time. Hugh found those visuals to be so interesting that he was already excited about them. The prospect of working with Lisa excited him and he seemed to have felt great on the sets. He also said that he was a fan of Lisa’s work as she gave out an air of surety and confidence.

In addition to Lisa, most of the key cast of the film had female names. Apart from Hugh, the film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Angela Sarafyan among others.

HUGH JACKMAN WANTS MORE ‘REMINISCENCE’ FILMS

Just like Wolverine, Hugh Jackman is greedy for nine more ‘Reminiscence’ films

With this, Hugh indicated that it would be great if there were more films where women dominated the sets. Well, there’s always a possibility of a sequel to ‘Reminiscence’. He said that there were 9 films where he starred as Wolverine and it would be great if he could star in nine films like ‘Reminiscence’, where women controlled most of the major aspects of the project.

HUGH JACKMAN LOVED BEEING DOMINATED BY WOMEN ON THE SETS OF ‘REMINISCENCE’

In the interview, Hugh also talked about the mid-1990s, when he was beginning his career. He said that in the first TV project that he ever did, he was directed by a woman. He ended up marrying the film’s lead star, Deborra Lee Furness. The ‘Logan’ actor also said that it was such a long time that he had been dominated by a woman on the sets like that, and he felt it was awesome. He also added that it was mostly because all the people on set were confident, collaborative, and strong.

The Lisa Joy directed film was released in August 2021 and received a lukewarm response from the audience and the critics. The neo-noir science fiction thriller film revolves around a man who uses a machine to look into people’s memories to find his missing love.

The film was being compared to ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and other science fiction films. Some critics called it an ‘intellectually fulfilling gem’. It is clear that the film is going to have a polarizing reaction and only time will tell if the film becomes a success or just another forgettable sci-fi film. If it’s the former, Wolverine’s greed for more ‘Reminiscence’ films will be fulfilled.

It is safe to say that it’s not very common to see a sci-fi film helmed by and mostly dominated by women. But a star of Hugh Jackman’s calibre acknowledging it is quite awesome.

Tell us in the comments if you have seen ‘Reminiscence’. In the comment section below, write your thoughts about the film.