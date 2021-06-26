Jobless Mayim Bialik Got A Break In The Big Bang Theory Because She Was On A Break

Mayim Bialik reveals her reasons for taking a break from acting before she appeared as Amy on ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Mayim Bialik is an actress, neuroscientist, and author who is most famously known for playing Amy Farah Fowler on ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Highlights —

The pressures of being a child actor

The fickle treatment of women in Hollywood

How Mayim Bialik secured the role of Amy

Her character gained a lot of popularity as Mayim Bialik was upgraded to being a series regular for a show so popular that it ran for twelve seasons.

MAYIM BIALIK OPENS UP ABOUT BEING A CHILD ACTOR

Before Mayim Bialik got the role of Amy on one of the most popular network TV sitcoms of all time, she also worked as a child actor.

Mayim Bialik was once most notably remembered for playing the lead role in an NBC show called ‘Blossom’ which ran for five seasons.

She also appeared in other TV projects like ‘Beauty and The Beast’, ‘Webster’, and the movie ‘Beaches’.

However, Mayim Bialik stopped appearing in front of the camera after her show ended and only did some occasional voice work. She took a break from acting to pursue her education and earned her PhD from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mayim Bialik shared that she always felt different as a child being brought up and raised in Hollywood. While most child actors had a shielded life, Mayim Bialik was always treated like a normal child by her parents.

She also revealed that the unusual and non-traditional nature of her family shaped her Hollywood experience in a way that is very different from other young actors.

MAYIM BIALIK ON THE PRESSURES OF LOOKING A CERTAIN WAY FOR HOLLYWOOD

In a recent episode of the Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown podcast, the actress revealed her history with eating and how she has learned to be more comfortable with her body.

Mayim Bialik is the only actress who got TBBT role because she took a break from acting

Mayim Bialik, in an interview with Glennon Doyle, spoke about her eating disorder and how the requirement of women to look a certain way has affected her mental health. Mayim Bialik got the role of Amy, but maybe the stringent standards set by certain members of Hollywood are what led her to take a break from acting.

Another reason for many actresses to take a break is the very difficult audition process that actors must take to get roles in Hollywood. Mayim Bialik is not the only one affected by the constant rejection that comes paired with the audition process. It is widely known that Gal Gadot was going to quit acting before she landed the role of Wonder Woman. Many actresses take a break from acting due to difficulty in getting roles.

HOW AND WHY MAYIM BIALIK GOT THE ROLE OF AMY ON ‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’

When Mayim Bialik took a break from acting, she went on to pursue neuroscience. The actress was a mother of two and had a job teaching neuroscience for about five years before she got her role on ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Mayim Bialik said in an interview that the real reason she returned to acting was that she needed health insurance.

The actress knew that even if she got a couple of acting jobs, she would be eligible for health insurance because of the Screen Actors Guild Aftra health insurance.

Mayim Bialik did not have any idea as to how much scope her role as Amy would have and did certainly not expect to continue acting for the amount of time that she did.

Mayim Bialik's most recent appearances have been as a guest host on the hit game show 'Jeopardy'.