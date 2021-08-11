Jim Parsons’ Most Challenging Achievement Is Not The Big Bang Theory

Jim Parson has been the face of one of TV’s best sitcoms for over a decade. But his career on the ‘The Big Bang Theory’ does not make for his most personal and challenging accomplishment. The answer to that lies in his family life.

Sheldon Cooper is Jim Parsons’ most significant career role up to date. The actor gained most of his popularity with the help of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. This show also made Jim Parsons one of the wealthiest actors on TV. Sheldon Cooper’s character was so popular that Jim Parsons and the CBS network have made a prequel series called ‘Young Sheldon’. This show follows the childhood of a strange over-achiever who will grow up to become one of TV comedy’s most well-known household names.

Iain Armitage plays Sheldon Cooper on ‘Young Sheldon’. However, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ stars like Jim Parsons and even Kaley Cuoco have made voice-over cameos in various episodes.

Considering that he was the star of one of the longest-running sitcoms on TV and even got a spin-off show for his work, some will be surprised to find out that this is not Jim Parsons’ biggest achievement.

Jim Parsons’ Ties To His Family

Family life and relationships play a big part in Jim Parsons’ biggest achievements. Jim Parsons has always been open in sharing funny stories and experiences of his family life. In an appearance on ‘CONAN’, Jim Parson told the story of how he ruined his mother’s Christmas plans. The actor said that he usually skips Thanksgiving, but never Christmas. This is because one time at the beginning of his career, he got stuck in the middle of the country due to excessive amounts of snow. Jim Parsons then spent the night in a hotel and found out there was no way to get to his home town. The only flight he could find was for New York, where he was living at the time. When Jim Parsons called his mother to tell her that he would be missing the holiday that year, she responded in a stern voice and said that he has ruined her Christmas. This story gained a lot of laughs from the audience and showed that Jim Parsons does indeed share quite a close bond with his mother.

Another instance of Jim Parsons showing affection for members of his family is on Instagram. Both Jim Parsons’ mother and sister used to work as school teachers. When it was time for two of the most important women in his life to retire, Jim Parsons gave them a shout out on social media. The star said that he appreciates all the efforts that teachers take. He went on to talk about how his mother and sister had devoted so much time and effort teaching at the school and that he was proud of both of them.

Despite working in Hollywood and being one of the most well-paid actors on TV, Jim Parsons showed that he still cares a lot for his family back in his home town.

Jim Parsons’ Biggest Challenge

With family being such an important part of the ‘Home’ star’s life, it is not very surprising to know that they played an important part in Jim Parsons’ biggest achievement.

Jim Parsons is gay, and coming out to his mother was very scary for him. The actor has said that he never hid his sexual orientation from his friends and co-workers. Because Jim Parsons was interested in theatre, a lot of his acquaintances were accepting of his sexuality. However, his mother was from the South and grew up in a very conservative community. This meant that she probably had a very negative view of anyone who identified as LGBT and might have not been thrilled to find out that her son is gay. It was when Jim Parsons formed a strong relationship with his husband that he decided to come out to his mother. His mother took some time to get used to the news as Jim Parsons said that his coming out was not easy. However, the mother and son appear to be on good terms now. Jim Parsons’ mother even accompanied him when he got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What do you think of Jim Parsons’ coming out story? Share your thoughts in the comments below.