Chills Or Charm: Jim Parsons Has A Complicated Relationship With Cats

Jim Parsons is a man on a mission. Coming off of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, he has signed onto ‘Call me Kat’ alongside his TBBT costar Mayim Bialik. It appears that no one can keep Sheldon and Amy apart, not even Jim Parsons’ allergy to cats.

Jim Parsons has had a busy 2019. He acted in two Netflix movies and wrapped up his legendary role in ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ However, he has shown no signs of stopping as of yet. 2021 will see him working with his on-screen romantic interest Mayim Bialik on the Fox sitcoms ‘Call me Kat.’

Highlights —

Sheldon coming back with Amy

Jim Parsons working on ‘Call me Kat’ despite his allergies

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons are working together again

The Cat Struggle

Jim Parsons is no stranger to his feline co-stars on ‘Call me Kat.’ He played a cat-lover through the 12 seasons of TBBT. Sheldon’s comfort song, “Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty” and his love for cats were central to the story.

Jim Parsons is allergic to cats but the felines are also his good luck charm

‘The Big Bang Theory’ also saw Sheldon spending a whole episode dealing with cats as he dealt with the separation from Amy. The episode was risky because of Jim parson’s allergy to cats, but he pulled through in the end.

Jim Parsons admitted that shooting the episode was difficult. His allergies act up quickly and can lead him to a puffy face that leaves him unable to film. Is Jim Parsons scared of cats? No! He still managed to shoot the episode and turned out a performance. His only precaution? Keeping a vast cache of tissues by his side throughout filming.

Just A Huge Animal Lover?

Jim Parsons has always been a lover of animals. He said that he was so distraught about his dog’s death that he decided to quit TBBT. So, even with Jim Parsons’ allergy to cats, he has a fondness for them, as shown by his decision to work in ‘Call me Kat’. While his allergy to cats might make him a bit scared to work with them day-to-day, he has also had a long-term friendship with Mayim, who confesses to being a huge cat person.

Related: Mayim Bialik Had This Hidden Agenda Behind Joining The Big Bang Theory

Jim Parson might have a deep relationship with cats despite him being allergic to them. Sheldon Cooper’s song about “Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty” has become an anthem for the fans over the years. The cat episode also showed off Sheldon’s more human-side, something that TBBT struggled to establish over the years.

With cats and kittens playing a significant role in making the character of Sheldon a success, the feline magic might have worked like a charm for Parsons. It might be ironic that Sheldon, in real life, wouldn’t be able to sit with a cat. It’s a testament to the professionalism of Jim Parsons that he pulled it off.

Cats have been a part of Parsons’ life owing to Sheldon for the past 12 years. Given how Sheldon propelled him into the big leagues, it’s no surprise that he wants to keep the charm going on.

A Small Feline Touch

‘Call me Kat’ is about a cat cafe headed by Mayim Bialik. Mayim plays a professor who goes increasingly disillusioned with her work and finally decides to start a cat cafe instead.

The storyline follows the familiar beats of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. It is a multi-cam sitcom, with multiple instances of fourth-wall breaking. The show takes after ‘Miranda’ from the BBC and is essentially a fairytale of the modern age. Talking about the series, Mayim has said that the diverse cast has kept her company through the tumultuous pandemic year.

Video Credits: TheEllenShow

Initial reviews have been lukewarm, but reviewers see promise in Mayim’s charming acting. Mayim is a veteran comedy actor, and so is Jim Parsons. The duo has pulled off an actual coup, keeping the sitcom genre alive and well for yeats. So, cats could be propelling Jim Parsons to another victory with ‘Call me Kat’.

‘Call me Kat’ would feature the leads of TBBT taking up roles. Now that Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons are done being Amy and Sheldon, their chemistry stands a new test with ‘Call me Kat.’ While Jim Parsons’ allergy to cats might pose a problem during the new show’s filming, cats have been his lucky charm. For a person who is allergic to cats, Parsons has a long history with cats. Maybe, the cats would bring ‘Call me Kat’ home for him too.