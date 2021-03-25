Jim Parsons Finds The Office As One Of The Most Stupidest Shows Ever

Jim Parsons would have replaced this guy from ‘The Office’. Find out who and why it didn’t happen.

Wanna know who Jim Parsons could have replaced in ‘The Office’? Well, though Jim Parsons has done a commendable job in Netflix movie ‘Hollywood’, we still can’t imagine him beyond the role of the physics genius Sheldon Cooper. His role on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ made him the most popular character on modern TV.

But before getting the dream role on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Parsons was working his way through the audition process for several other shows. In the list of the auditions that he gave, we found out that he also tried his luck on another very popular sitcom of our times – ‘The Office’. Though he didn’t land a part on the series, let’s find out who he would have replaced. ‘The Office’ went on to popularize mockumentaries, and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ made nerds cool in popular culture. Let’s examine Jim’s connection with both the series.

Sheldon Cooper on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ became Parson’s breakout role. The show entertained the globe for 12 seasons. The characters on the show became so wildly popular that it’s hard to think of them as anyone other than what they were on ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Same is the case with Sheldon. Though he’s doing great work after the geek sitcom, it is hard to imagine him beyond the role of Sheldon Cooper. But before starting work on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Parsons regularly worked in Hollywood.

Jim’s first onscreen credit came in 2002. This is years before ‘The Big Bang Theory’ even premiered. Also, he appeared in the series ‘Ed’ for a single episode. IMDB mentions that he did a recurring role in ‘Judging Amy’ in 2004. Afterwards, he did a role in ’10 Items or Less’, that released the same year when ‘The Big Bang Theory’ premiered.

Jim Parsons could have been the beloved character from ‘The Office’

Parsons had a near-miss opportunity with another popular television series ‘The Office’, before becoming the iconic Sheldon Cooper. He auditioned for a role in the series but it didn’t end with a job offer. Well, it’s probably for the best because he wasn’t sold on the idea of the show, anyways.

“Deadline” described that Parsons himself said that he auditioned for ‘The Office’. When he was asked about his thoughts on the concept during a panel for his show, ‘Call Me Kat’, his review was mostly negative.

He said, “I was like ‘how stupid, it’s about an office. If America wanted their own office show, they would have already made it by now”.

Who would have been replaced by Jim Parsons on ‘The Office’, if …?

Parsons did accept that he auditioned for a role on ‘The Office’, but he very smartly denied sharing the details of the role he went out for. But fans have taken upon themselves to find out which role was Jim going to play on ‘The Office’ if he was selected.

One fan on Reddit suggested Parsons may have gone to audition for Dwight Schrute. Although Dwight’s character is much older than Parsons at that time, he looks very similar to Rainn Wilson, the actor who ultimately took on the role on the British version of ‘The Office’.

It’s also possible that he was trying for the role of Ryan Howard, a temporary character who appeared in more than 100 episodes of the show. Or maybe he could have been considered to play Jim Halpert. The role ultimately went to John Krasinski, but many actors were after this role and reportedly auditioned for the job.

Let us know who you think Jim Parsons would have played better on ‘The Office’. Drop your views about Sheldon Cooper in the comments box below.