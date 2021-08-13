Jim Parsons Career Over After The Big Bang Theory

Jim Parsons is struggling to chart a fresh identity as an actor after the long-lived gig as Sheldon Cooper since his attempt to reboot his career came too late.

Jim Parsons’ 12-year-long relationship with ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ has earned him fame, name, and millions of dollars. But it’s turning out difficult for the actor to come out of Sheldon Cooper’s shadow, which heralds dismal things for his career. Unfortunately, Jim Parsons has not been able to sever ties with Sheldon Cooper and start afresh as an actor.

THE PERFECT SHELDON COOPER

Fans and makers of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ would unanimously agree that no other actor in the world could have embodied Sheldon Cooper like Jim Parsons, who left an undeniable mark on the character. While the sitcom creator Chuck Lorre was sceptical if Jim Parsons could recreate his first audition, all his doubts were put to rest by the actor.

Video Credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

From nailing long, complex and witty dialogues to perfecting body language and gestures, Jim Parsons left no stone unturned as Sheldon Cooper. In his own words, the actor had loved to “dance” through the “rhythmic dialogue” written for Sheldon and established utmost command over the character, winning so many hearts.

Jim Parsons was truly the highlight of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ but after over a decade with the show, the actor knew what was necessary. While continuing to play Sheldon and milking the character would have been financially convenient as Parsons was being paid in millions, it would not have led to anything challenging for either Cooper or Parsons. Consequently, the actor made the decision to bid farewell to the sitcom.

The Jim Parsons brand

Jim Parsons justified this career-changing step in a conversation with “Variety” and elaborated,

“I played the sh*t out of that character, and some people could have done it longer probably — I don’t mean our show, but this relationship with the character. But I feel like we really wrung that material for what it was”.

After winning several prestigious Emmys for playing Sheldon, Jim Parsons decided to break ties with him. However, given the state of his career, it would be fair to deduce that he was late to the parade and woefully delayed his acting reboot.

JIM PARSONS’ WASTELAND

While quitting ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and bringing the show to its end, Jim Parsons knew he was stepping into testing waters as it can be arduous to gel into other roles once you have played a single character for 12 years. The threat of joblessness was also very strong.

Keeping these post-Sheldon dangers in mind, Parsons had expressed to “Deadline”,

“I really had prepared myself for the highs and lows of a non-working wasteland in front of me, for however long that was going to be”.

Video Credits: ET Canada

Despite this, after ‘The Big Bang Theory’, the actor managed to star in two major Netflix projects: ‘Boys in the Band’ and ‘Hollywood’.

While he played two distinct roles in the film and the series, neither of the characters established him as something other than Sheldon. They were simply inconsequential to his filmography.

The two projects also did not receive great traction and with time, have faded into oblivion. Parsons also tried his hand behind the scenes by acting as an Executive Producer on his former co-star and reel love interest Mayim Bialik’s show ‘Call Me Kat‘, which also garnered negative reception.

FACING THE UNKNOWN

Jim Parsons does not have any other major projects lined up to reboot his career after ‘The Big Bang Theory’. He continues to narrate for the sitcom’s spin-off after his character: ‘Young Sheldon‘, finding it difficult to leave the character behind.

On the other hand, his former co-star Kaley Cuoco started her own production house, Yes, Norman Productions, launched her own hit HBO Max series ‘The Flight Attendant‘, voiced Harley Quinn in a DC animated show, and has more exciting projects coming her way. Parsons is way behind the curve.

Nevertheless, being a resilient person, Jim Parsons is keen on taking up roles and stories that come his way. His love for acting will keep him afloat as he mentioned,

“I guess that’s one of the things I love about being an actor, and this career is that you take on a project, and you don’t know what it’s going to lead to, mostly because you never know what each project’s going to open up to you about yourself, and what areas it’s going to ask you to explore.”

Jim Parsons is now facing the most uncertain and lazy phase of his career. Will his passion for drama keep him tethered to his calling or will he fade into the prized background of ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

