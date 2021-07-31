Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik Never Became Friends Off-Screen

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Mayim Bialik revealed a shocking secret as to why she and Jim Parsons work so well as actor-partners and as producing partners. The key to their wonderful chemistry is contrary to what you imagine.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ called it curtains in 2019 but the craze or the sitcom hasn’t died down. The credit goes to the talented ensemble cast who created magic on screen. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, in particular, were spectacular in playing geek couple, making “Shamy” a worldwide phenomenon. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to say that the couple surprised the world with each romantic milestone they reached.

ROMANTIC MILESTONES THAT SHELDON AND AMY TOUCHED ON ‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’

At the end of the third season, Sheldon begrudgingly agreed to go on a blind date at the behest of Raj and Howard. It was when Sheldon and Amy first laid their eyes on each other and before you imagine some conventional romance, Amy laid down conditions like “no physical contact” clause etc. And guess what, Sheldon was visibly impressed and the rest is history.

When Penny chauffeured and supervised their first date, they ended up deciding to take their relationship to the next level and gift the universe a genius progeny. And then from the first hand-holding moment to the swoon-worthy romantic kiss in the train just on Valentine’s Day, to finally engaging in Coitus and getting married, every moment they created on screen made fans curious about their off-screen chemistry.

Shocking revelation! Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons were never cheesy and mushy friends

MAYIM BIALIK AND JIM PARSON: THE SECRET RECIPE OF PITCH-PERFECT RELATIONSHIP

Bialik recently told US Weekly,

“Jim and I had a lot of nice moments together on set and I think one of the things that worked so well for us as actor partners, and maybe as producing partners too, is that we’re not overly sentimental as humans, which I think is helpful. It was helpful in our acting and also in the way we kind of processed ending a decade together”.

It was difficult for every cast member to leave ‘The Big Bang Theory’ behind but Bialik and Parsons navigated the farewell moment much more smoothly than some of their co-stars.

IT WASN’T HARD FOR MAYIM BIALIK AND JIM PARSONS TO SAY GOODBYE TO TBBT

Amy confessed,

“So we were not an overly sentimental couple, but obviously it was very emotional filming our last scene”.

The last scene where we see Amy and Sheldon together is when they return to their friends after receiving their Nobel Prize awards. They were seen hanging out with friends that meant so much to them.

While all the cast and crew have moved on to different ventures, for Bialik and Parsons, it wasn’t a goodbye for long. Jim Parsons joined Bialik as a production partner on the new series, ‘Call Me Kat’.

Bialik feels fortunate to be working with her ex co-star again and finds him amazing. In fact, she would like to work with some other past co-stars of hers if she gets the opportunity.

