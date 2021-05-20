Jim Parsons & Johnny Galecki’s Egos Won, The Big Bang Theory Lost

The last phase of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was marred by ego clashes and salary disputes.

Many media outlets wrote that the last leg of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ suffered due to cast feuds, especially the ego clash between Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecky. Moreover it was salary disputes that threatened to break the show apart. Let’s find out if the alleged BTS drama is correct.

Johnny Galecky jealous of Jim Parsons

Cast feud on salary led to cancellation of 'The Big Bang Theory'

Johnny Galecky jealous of Jim Parsons

According to one of the gossip newspaper, “Star”, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki were resentful of the salary of Jim Parsons. Jealousy is obvious since Jim Parsons was the highest-paid actor on TV. His annual salary was around $27.5 million. A tipster told the tabloid that co-stars on the show were “jealous as hell” and they were “silently simmering” over his remuneration. Let’s find out whether the news is true or completely inaccurate.

But, aa per the official information, Galecki and Cuoco earn the same salary as their co-star. They all received $1 million per episode. Only difference is that Jim earns somewhat higher yearly income, because he is involved in an endorsement deal with Intel and some other side projects.

The tipster has another reason to claim the feud between the co stars, “Jim is the leading man on ‘Big Bang.’ Johnny will always be second fiddle and his ego can’t take it. It’s no secret Kaley thinks of herself as the big draw on the show. It’s really put a chill on her relationship with her co-stars.”

It was Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecky ego that tore apart ‘The Big Bang Theory’

As per the tipster, Johnny and Jim Parsons come in the first scene of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ but Jim is the one who is considered the man leading the show. He was always sidelined. In fact he didn’t like the way his character was built on the show.

Cast feud on salary led to cancellation of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

The insider added further saying that everyone on the show was moving in different directions in the last phase of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. During that time, according to the tipster, they were no longer a tight-knit group as they acted outside. They were all full of jealousy and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that greed had taken better of each one of them. This was why Chuck Lorre was fed up and decided to cancel ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

On finding out from official sources, many authentic media channels like “Gossip Cop” called the news fake. As per a CBS insider, all of the claims made by the tabloid were wrong and the cast share a great rapport.

They are still a tightly knit group and they fighting over money is a bogus gossip.

On the contrast, the five main stars of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ took pay cuts earlier this year so that co-stars Mayim Bialik ( who played Amy) and Melissa Rauch (who played Bernadette) could get better deals on the show.

The cast was extremely sad when the show was ending. In fact, Kaley Cuoco has mentioned in one of the interviews that the gang still connect with each other. And why not they have worked together for 12 long years!

Let us know if you think Johnny Galecky might be jealous of Jim Parsons and his fortune. Share your views in the comments section below.