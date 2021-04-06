Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper feared mental breakdown after the end of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Just like the fans, the finale of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ did not come easy for Jim Parsons.

We all know the feeling when our favourite TV series is coming to an end. For years we have made a special place for all the characters in our hearts and when you have to finally bid goodbye to them, it is no less than a heartbreak. If we think about this, the actors and the crew who have been working endlessly for the success of the show would literally find it difficult to imagine a life without it. Well, something similar has happened with our favourite Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper from ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

In 2016, Jim appeared for an interview with “Variety”. When asked about the ending of the show, Jim replied saying that he does think about the end. He stated, “Yeah, I think about the end. I think that I can’t work under the umbrella of “Things are winding up around here” because I think it’ll be a while before I understand when the actual end of this glorious tunnel is. But as far as looking at life realistically and my own age and places in life and things like that, yeah, my mind flips there sometimes”.

In the same interview, Jim said that he will surely miss going to set five-days-a-week for straight night months. He further stated that it would be impossible for him to explain his feelings to people who are not in this industry, how does it feel to do the same part five days a week, nine months out of the year. He then said that he is a “creature of habit” and the end of the show will definitely have some physical reactions and he hopes it is not a breakdown.

Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’

Jim Parsons is currently seen playing the role of Henry Willson in Netflix’s series, ‘Hollywood’. In this series, Jim is seen playing a bold, brutal, and aggressive character, something far away from his geeky and artistic role in ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

In an interview with “USA Today“, Jim opened about the contradiction in playing Sheldon and Henry. He said,

“He was such a complicated, colourful, outlandish character, and despicable in many ways, that he’s the kind of person that it would be easy to lump into a category. I knew I was going to have to do my best to make him sound believable and find legitimate (or) empathetic reasons he might do the things he does”.

