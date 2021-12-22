Unbelievable! This Actress Turned Down MCU For Keanu Reeves

Jessica Henwick had to face a major dilemma in her Hollywood career recently. The British actress, popularly recognized as Colleen Wing from ‘Iron Fist’ and Nymeria Sand from the fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’, found herself torn between two exciting roles.

However, the actress ultimately chose to work with Keanu Reeves in the fourth ‘Matrix’ movie over bagging another spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jessica Henwick has earned some serious franchise cred from her time in Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ and ‘Game of Thrones’. The actress was recently faced with a “red pill/blue pill” situation, when she was offered two major roles on the same day, one in Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and the other in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

The choice between 'The Matrix Resurrections' and 'Shang-Chi'

Henwick has had some experience in the MCU as Colleen Wing and an appearance in ‘Shang-Chi‘ would have added another feather to her cap. However, the actor considered her options of expanding her horizon by entering ‘The Matrix’ mega-franchise. ‘The Matrix 4’ director Lana Wachowski approached Henwick to play Bugs, a blue-haired mysterious woman who crosses paths with Neo (played by Keanu Reeves).

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, the actress revealed that she had been given a chance to audition for both the roles. However, she had also been given an ultimatum by both the studios, Warner Bros and Disney – she had to choose anyone and turn down the other. Finally, the actress chose to audition for the character of Bugs.

Jessica Henwick turned down a spot in the MCU

When it comes to choosing films, actors are required to weigh their options carefully and select the path they want to tread on. For Henwick, the choice between the mega franchises of Marvel and ‘The Matrix’ was definitely not easy. The real fix was the fact that none of the two roles was guaranteed.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star had already gained some experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her choosing to audition for a role in ‘Shang Chi’ would have further secured her spot as Colleen Wing. However, the actress made the bold decision of turning down the MCU and expanding her horizon into ‘The Matrix’ franchise. “I grew up thinking ‘The Matrix’ was the coolest thing ever. Bullet-time, the multiple agents, the pills, and the rabbit! When I signed on, I said the three things I want are a leather jacket, sunglasses, and some wirework. I got two out of the three – I’ll leave you to guess which ones”, Henwick revealed in an interview with “Empire”.

Jessica Henwick refused MCU for Keanu Reeves

‘The Matrix’ franchise has gained a significant fanbase over the years, which was particularly promising for Jessica Henwick to push her acting career forward. Being faced with the challenge of choosing between the two equally lucrative offers, the actress said, “I’ve obviously done Marvel TV, so I was already in the universe. I knew that joining ‘The Matrix’ is not an opportunity that you get every day. Lana has had so many offers to make more Matrix films. I just knew it was now or never. Whereas, obviously, Marvel is a huge, wonderful company that makes films very, very regularly”.

When asked about her character Bugs in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, Henwick described her as “the audience’s eyes” who guides Neo (Keanu Reeves) back into the virtual world that he had operated in two decades ago. In an interview with “Den of Geek“, she provided further details about Bugs: “All they told me was a very short description of her being a captain, and a leader, and a true believer in the legend of Neo. Yeah, that was it. It was pretty minimal.” Henwick added that the new Matrix movie would revolutionize the film industry: “Lana [Wachowski] is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she’s going to change the industry again with this film. There are some camera rigs that I’ve never seen before that we’re using. That’s probably all I can say for that.”

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is slated to hit the theatres and HBO Max on December 22, 2021. Was Jessica Henwick’s decision to refuse MCU for Keanu Reeves a good choice? Tell us what you think in the comments below!