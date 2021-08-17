After the success of ‘Loki’, is Jeremy Renner under pressure for ‘Hawkey’? Here is everything we know about the upcoming Marvel series!

Hawkeye , one of many Marvel superheroes that survived the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, got rewarded with his follow-up series in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will centre on one of the character’s best comic-book runs. Based on Matt Fraction and David Aja’s acclaimed Hawkeye books, ‘Hawkeye’ will occur after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. After the success of the first season of ‘Loki‘, the Marvel studio announced details about the ‘Hawkeye’ series.

Jeremy Renner under pressure to make ‘Hawkeye’ successful like other MCU shows on Disney+

SUCCESS OF ‘HAWKEYE’ RELIANT ON JEREMY RENNER

‘Hawkeye’ is confirmed to release on 24th November this year on Disney Plus. It will follow up with weekly episodes just like ‘Loki’. ‘Hawkeye’ filming began in early December last year. Marvel reportedly allocated a hefty budget of $200 million on this one series alone. The filming for the show took place in New York and Atlanta. The majority of the filming took place in New York, and set images have revealed some Christmas decorations. It implies that the show might showcase the holiday season. The production of ‘Hawkeye’ got completed on 21st April. The series ‘Hawkeye’ is expected to include eight episodes. However, this is not yet confirmed. It is also uncertain how long each episode will run.

In celebration of the completion of filming, Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to thank his cast and crewmates. He wrote: “Bravo to everyone @marvel @disneyplus, our entire crew, stunt team @heidimoneymaker and amazing cast for all the hard work put into this show!!! We cannot wait to share it. Thank you all for the incredible journey.”

He also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of himself on Instagram stories.

KATE BISHOP TO TAKE OVER jEREMY RENNER

Jeremy Renner will surely return as the archer, Clint Barton. Apart from him, ‘Hawkeye’ will feature several new cast members. It will include Hailee Steinfield, who will play the protégée of the archer, Kate Bishop. The plot of ‘Hawkeye’ will primarily focus on Clint training Kate to take over his role after Barton dies.

Hailee Steinfield recently spoke with SFX Magazine about prepping for the role by reading Marvel Comics. Steinfield mentioned that she had a great time reading these comics. Reading them and finding the Kate Bishop characteristics that will come to life in ‘Hawkeye’.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly, Jeremy Renner revealed that Kate Bishop would initially get introduced as a twenty-year-old kid who is a big Hawkeye fan. Since she is such a Hawkeye admirer, she has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner. The relationship develops, but Clint’s main issue is the issues she brings into his life.

YELENA BELOVA TO FIGHT CLINT BARTON?

Florence Pugh will return as Yelena Belova (Black Widow’s sister) in ‘Hawkeye’. The ending of ‘Black Widow‘ hinted at her return. When Yelena is mourning Natasha’s death at Natasha’s grave, the evil Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) approaches her. Val then suggests to Yelena that she take a shot at the man responsible for her sister’s death. He then displays a photograph of Hawkeye to Yelena.

Apart from Florence Pugh, Fra Fee revealed on Instagram that he would play Kazi, also referred to as the Clown. The Clown is an assassin that will be on the hunt for Barton. Fee’s character will be working for the Tracksuit Draculas, who wants to finish off Barton. The reason behind it is that the firm Tracksuit Draculas wished to use an establishment. But could not due to Hawkeye’s authority over it.

Vera Farmiga will play the role of Eleanor Bishop, Kate Bishop’s mother. Alaqua Cox will join, like Echo, a deaf superhero who can mimic fighting styles and is a member of the Cheyenne Nation. Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d’Arcy James will also join.

Clint’s wife, Laura, is played by Linda Cardellini, and his boys, Cooper and Nathaniel, played by Ben Sakamoto and Cade Woodward, are also expected to join.

Previous Marvel releases on Disney Plus have been a big hit. As a result, it is understandable that Jeremy Renner will be under pressure for ‘Hawkeye’. Tell us in the comments if you are looking forward to seeing ‘Hawkeye’.