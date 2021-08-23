Jeremy Renner is ensuring that his Disney+ series ‘Hawkeye’ leaves no stone unturned by training and guiding his co-star Hailee Steinfeld.

After Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen’s groundbreaking ‘WandaVision‘, Sabastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s action-packed ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier‘, and Tom Hiddleston’s massive success in ‘Loki‘, another MCU actor is now facing high expectation with his flagship Disney+ series. Jeremy Renner’s ‘Hawkeye‘ will soon hit the streamer and the actor wanted to protect his co-star Hailee Steinfeld during her Marvel debut to make the series shine.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Jeremy Renner protecting Hailee Steinfeld

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s roles in ‘Hawkeye’

PASSING THE MANTLE

The 24-year-old singer-actress Hailee Steinfeld is set to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with ‘Hawkeye’, alongside ‘Avengers‘ star Jeremy Renner.

While Robert Downey Jr. mentored Spider-Man Tom Holland like his own son, newcomer Florence Pugh, potentially the next Black Widow, also shared a sister-like and enjoyable relationship with her MCU mentor Scarlett Johansson.

Jeremy Renner is overly protective of his Marvel co-stars

Therefore, it was only natural that even Hailee receives guidance from her senior, which, in her case, is Jeremy Renner. After all, it is no easy feat to perform in the demanding MCU that requires physical as well as mental toughness.

Jeremy Renner who is protective of his co-stars also ensured that Hailee gets the help she needs from him by posing as her mentor in all things superhero. The actor revealed to “Entertainment Weekly”,

“That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff”.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Hawkeye’ series to debut on Disney Plus in https://t.co/GdH28YkYSi — Real news hub (@realnewshubs) August 9, 2021

Although Hailee Steinfeld has starred before in action projects such as ‘Ender’s Game’ and ‘Bumblebee’, MCU is an entirely different jam and needs an altogether renewed mindset to match the high standards of Marvel. Due to the intense physical requirements of ‘Hawkeye’, Jeremy Renner wanted to protect Hailee Steinfeld as he expressed,

“I just wanted to protect her, because there’s a lot of physical stuff. She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool stuff that she’s able to do”.

Speaking of “cool stuff”, the plot details of ‘Hawkeye’ have been kept under wraps but the leading duo of the series has made revelations about the role of their characters.

BARTON AND BISHOP

It’s only instinctive that Jeremy Renner wanted to protect Hailee Steinfeld since his on-screen character shares the same intention. In ‘Hawkeye’, Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton will mentor Kate Bishop played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Kate Bishop is the 22-year-old successor to Hawkeye who is trained by Barton. Bishop is also a massive fan of Hawkeye. Together, the duo takes on missions and share a superhero life.

‘HAWKEYE’ will premiere on Disney+ November 24, 2021!



The show follows Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as she’s coached by Clint Barton on how to become a “superhero without powers”.



‘Black Widow’s’ Yelena Belova is also set to make an appearance on the show. pic.twitter.com/p2S6GNLnUG — 𝙗𝙚𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙, 𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖! (@beholdcinema_) August 9, 2021

Steinfeld’s character, in her own words, is set to be “badass” as well as “smart and witty”. But her co-star Renner presented a more eloquent description of her character,

“(Kate) has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life”.

It will be fascinating to see what conflicts arrive at Barton’s doorstep due to Bishop and the ensuing dynamic between the two.

Another interesting facet of ‘Hawkeye’ will be the presence of Florence Pugh’s Yelena who will seek to avenge her sister Natasha’s death in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ by going after Clint.

Given this, since Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova are both young-blooded superheroines, a face-off between them would be more welcome and interesting than Yelena’s tussle with Clint Barton.

‘Hawkeye’ will begin streaming on Disney+ 24 November onwards, later this year, and will grace us with a new episode every Wednesday!

Are you excited to see Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld together in ‘Hawkeye’? Comment below!