Jeremy Renner Calls Thor A Thief

Jeremy Renner is calling out his fellow ‘Avengers’ co-star Chris Hemsworth aka Thor, for stealing a prop! Let’s find out more about it!

Jeremy Renner first appeared in the MCU ten years ago in the 2011 ‘Thor’, where he played Clint Barton briefly. He has only appeared in team-up films such as ‘The Avengers‘ and ‘Captain America: Civil War‘. Hawkeye is his first solo endeavour in the Marvel Universe, and it arrives just as most of the founding Avengers have taken or are about to take their victory laps.

Did you know Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, was first introduced as a villain in the September 1964 issue of Tales of Suspense?

HIGHLIGHTS —

Did Chris Hemsworth steal props from sets?

Renner’s kid does not know Hawkeye

Chris Hemsworth faces a similar situation with his kids

Did Chris Hemsworth steal props from sets?

Jeremy Renner recently appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ ahead of the debut of the Hawkeye miniseries. He discussed the show as well as other topics, including his Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth.

Jeremy Renner accuses this star of stealing on the sets of ‘Avengers’

Renner got asked if he wears the Clint Barton outfit outside of work. The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor responded appropriately. He revealed that during his decade or so of working on ‘The Avengers’ and other similar projects, he never took anything because they advised him not to, and his mother trained him properly.

“So, I never took anything, right?” he asked. Jimmy Kimmel chimed in, remarking that not all of the Avengers are like him, causing Jeremy Renner to call out Chris Hemsworth or Thor for stealing props from the sets.

“All the other Avengers took stuff, the dirtbags!” the ‘Hawkeye’ star jokingly said. “They stole something. Thor’s got his hammer. What a dirtbag. What a thief!”

Renner’s kid does not know Hawkeye

Continuing the interview, Jeremy mentioned that he recently asked if he could take his costume home because he needed to wear it to his daughter’s school. He was invited to work as the valet at his daughter’s school. Renner described his job as guiding students to their classrooms during morning drop-off.

Did you know Clint was orphaned at a young age?

So he said, “Effective if I am gonna do it, I am gonna do it dressed as Hawkeye”. But he is not sure if they are going to ask for it back. “I probably would not give it back at this point, but I finally got it.” So it turns out that Chris Hemsworth is not the only one who wants to keep the memorabilia.

The actor went on to say that Ava’s classmates are frequently charmed by him even when he is not dressed up. They flock around the car to catch a look at him when he drives her to school. Ava, on the other hand, is less enthusiastic about her father’s career.

“She barely knows I am Hawkeye. She does not know anything. She knows that is her daddy in pyjamas!”

Chris Hemsworth faces a similar situation with his kids

The ‘Wind River’ star is not the only Marvel actor who has had to cope with a kid who has no idea their parent is a superhero. Hemsworth made fun of his kid on Instagram earlier this year.

Chris captioned a photo of himself with one of his two sons, who happened to be wearing the renowned Superman cape. He added in the post that he is holding his son’s hand and asking the age-old question: When you grow up, what do you want to be? To which his kid said that he aspires to be Superman. He jokingly added that Hemsworth considers himself fortunate to have two other children.

Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, also faces a similar situation. He revealed that his 12-year-old son, Wolf, has expressed interest in playing Batman. Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in the ‘Avengers’ films, simply replied, “Hahahaha”.

‘Hawkeye’, which debuts on Disney+ next week, picks up with Clint after the events of 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’. He has been reunited with his family and is looking forward to spending the holidays with them. However, when someone starts imitating Clint’s vigilante moniker Ronin, he is thrown headfirst into a new adventure on New York’s streets. Fans already know that the Ronin imposter is Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and her newfound connection with Clint causes issues for the tired Avenger.