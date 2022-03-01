Jeremy Renner Betrays Robert Downey Jr: Leaks Story Of Him Being Jealous Of Chris Hemsworth

Even though Robert Downey Jr. was one of the most well-known stars on ‘The Avengers’ set, he couldn’t help but be envious of Chris Hemsworth’s amazing looks.

After Marvel Studios formed their core band of Earth’s mightiest heroes in Phase 1, they proceeded with their first culminating feature. ‘The Avengers’, released in 2012, was the first inkling of what the MCU’s interwoven storytelling could be, but it’s reasonable to argue that it wouldn’t have worked as well as it did if its cast didn’t get along.

Fortunately, all six of the MCU’s founding actors hit it off right away. It also helped that they had excellent group chemistry. The cast was the backbone of ‘The Avengers’, as it was with the majority of Marvel Studios’ ventures. While the huge action set pieces were entertaining to see, it was the banter amongst the original squad members that made the film so enjoyable to watch. It’s no surprise that fans remained invested in them both individually and collectively as the MCU expanded, with new characters appearing every year.

Jeremy Renner spills beans and brings forth Robert Downey Jr.’s jealousy for Chris Hemsworth

Downey, on the other hand, appeared to be unsure of Hemsworth at one point. Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said during a recent guest appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast that RDJ thought his Australian co-star was too tall and gorgeous, and that he recommended breaking his knees on the set of ‘The Avengers’. Downey was joking, of course; he and Hemsworth get along incredibly well. Regardless, it’s a hilarious story.

“If you ever played any sports, it was like joining a new team. I knew Robert Downey Jr. I knew Scarlett Johansson. I just didn’t know Hemsworth”, Jeremy said while recounting his experience of first meeting the cast members on Avengers.

RDJ felt threatened on the sets of ‘The Avengers’

While everyone else was warming up to Chris, Jeremy stated that Robert was the one who was more threatened. He shared, “On the first day, we’re all parading around in our costumes. So, it looks like it’s Halloween. We’re excited, but equally feeling ridiculous. I feel like we all knew each other somehow, someway, except we didn’t know this Hemsworth guy, because he comes from Australia. And he’s the tallest, he’s the most good-looking … Downey was like, ‘We gotta break his knee. We gotta take him out. This guy’s too good-looking. He’s too tall, he’s too charming, f*** this guy’”.

In fact, Downey’s joke on the first day of filming for ‘The Avengers’ demonstrates how at ease he was in that environment. While some may be turned off by the actor’s edgy humour, it is likely that it was essential in melting the ice between him and his co-stars. After all, they ended up becoming extremely close friends.

Who is your favourite 'The Avengers' co-star? Let us know in the comments down below.