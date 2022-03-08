Fed Up Af Acting, Jeremy Renner And Repeatedly Rejected Brie Larson Become Producers

Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner, two popular Marvel superheroes, have recently turned producers for two individual hybrid documentary projects. Jeremy’s ‘Rennervations’ and Larson’s ‘Growing Up’ is expected to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Hawkeye’ actors have set out on a new journey production with two unscripted shows for Disney+. Brie Larson will be producing a hybrid docu-drama show ‘Growing Up’, while Jeremy will be producing ‘Rennervations’. The interesting thing about these two new Disney projects is that they are on two completely different themes. Renner’s show is based around the actor’s passion to invent reimagined purpose-built vehicles that meet the needs of a particular community. On the other hand, Brie’s show will chronicle some coming-of-age stories to show the hardships of growing up amidst different family backgrounds.

As per Disney, the series will utilize multiple forms of storytelling such as narrative, experimental and documentary to tell the story of individuals between the 18-22 age group. According to Disney, their contestants will represent different cultures and social backgrounds and dive into the lives of these teenagers to present powerful personal narratives.

Jeremy’s ‘Rennervations’ and Larson’s ‘Growing Up’ is expected to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

There will be 30-minute episodes in the series, with each episode focusing on a different person. The audience will hear about their childhood memories. Personal interviews will get included in the series to add depth to the story. The cast will transport the audience through their childhood and adolescence. Furthermore, creative cinematic creations will get used to enhance the storytelling.

Brie Larson, with three others, will serve as executive producers on the ten-part series. She could also direct a few episodes of the show. Yara Shahidi, Sydney Freeland, and Kishori Rajan are among the other directors who will join the team. The Culture House-produced show will debut on Disney+ later this year.

Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson are now producers

While Renner’s ‘Rennervations’ will see a lot more involvement from the ‘Hawkeye’ actor. The official synopsis of the series says that the series will follow Jeremy as he would get to travel around the world to help different communities. Disney said that Jeremy has a different person outside the movie business. As per them, Jeremy has an affection for construction.

“He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same”, the company said

Jeremy will also serve as an executive producer on the documentary feature, which will start rolling soon.

As for their MCU engagements, Brie Larson is all set to reprise her leading role as Superhero Captain Marvel in the upcoming film ‘The Marvels’. Along with that, she will also appear in a few television series outside the Marvel universe. The Academy award-winning actress has been quite busy with her projects lately.

On the other hand, Jeremy got his solo Marvel project as the superhero in the miniseries ‘Hawkeye’. It seems like he also has a long future with the MCU in the upcoming movies and TV shows. Last year, he also reprised his role as Hawkeye in the MCU film ‘Black Widow’.

DKODING wonders if Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner will ever be sharing the same screen as Captain Marvel and Hawkeye, respectively. Until then, let us all cheer them on as they embark on their journey as producers of two upcoming documentary projects.

