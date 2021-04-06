Jennifer Lawrence Gives Much Needed Reality Check To Brie Larson’s Insecurities

Brie Larson and Jennifer Lawrence both won their Oscars in their 20s. In a 2019 interview to InStyle magazine, Brie opened up about the phone conversation she had with Jennifer the morning after her Oscar victory.

For the 2016 film ‘Room‘, the then 26-years-old Brie Larson scored an Academy Award for Best Actress. It was no small feat at such an age, considering Leonardo DiCaprio had to wait until he reached his 40s to score his first black lady. So we can assume how difficult is it to score one. And, quite naturally, as Uncle Ben said, with great power comes great responsibility. Nobody knows it better than Brie, the Sacramento born actress, who admitted that she was dealing with post-Oscar blues following her award victory. In a March 2019 interview to InStyle, Brie admitted that she was ‘not feeling any better about herself’. In that moment of need, her pal and a fellow Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence became her anchor of support.

Highlights —

Jennifer Lawrence’s reality check to Brie Larson

Jennifer Lawrence’s post-Oscar win advice to Brie Larson

Brie Larson and Jennifer Lawrence camaraderie

Jennifer was in her early 20s when she took an Oscar home for her performance in the riveting ‘Silver Linings Playbook’. Jennifer had previously said that it felt like she was handed over a massive weight on her shoulders to perform as per expectations in her future projects. And this statement might seem easy to discard, but, in fact, many actors in the past have claimed to have slipped into depression following major award wins. Lawrence, thanks to a few good friends she had, took it sportingly and kept herself on the ground. And now, it was the time to share her pearls of wisdom with her good friend Brie.

Jennifer Lawrence and Brie Larson had a heart-to-heart about the Oscar win

Larson said that she had a phone conversation with Jennifer the next morning after her Oscar win and they talked at some length. And when she put forth her insecurities to Lawrence, she got an advice which, according to her, helped her tremendously. Jennifer assured Brie that it was normal to feel post-Oscar blues and that there was nothing to feel anxiety over.

Video Credits: Access

As per Brie, Jennifer said –

“Oh Yeah, just think of it like getting your PhD. You can still screw up. You can still make a bad movie, still be a bad actor. It’s doesn’t mean you are immune to anything. It’s just like this thing happened”.

Well, don’t we all need friends like this around?

Jennifer Lawrence faced post-Oscar blues

What further fuelled her anxiety was the fact that she was shooting a film in Vietnam at that time. In a remote place where there was no wifi or even decent telephone service, she was in a bad shape. On top of that, she did not even have time to process her victory. In that trying time, Jennifer Lawrence’s advice to Brie seemed to have worked rather fine.

However, this is not the first time that we are being exposed to a great camaraderie between two Hollywood major stars. Brie also shares quite a strong bond with Emma Stone. And who doesn’t know about Toby Maguire and Leo DiCaprio? Two actors, natural competitors, working in the same industry, still close buddies. Doesn’t it warm our hearts?

Jennifer’s advice inspired Brie to work harder and prove her critics wrong. And she did sign up for ‘Kong: Skull Island‘ and ‘Captain Marvel‘. With the latter, she became a central part of Marvel’s Avengers franchise, the most successful film franchise of all times. So we can say that things have turned out to be quite good for Brie.

Brie Larson was last seen in ‘Just Mercy’, a legal drama starring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan, which was a critical and commercial hit. Along with that, she has been bound with a contract with Disney to appear as Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel films.

Video Credits: CNN

We admire this honesty and friendship between these two A-list Hollywood actresses. And we definitely look forward to seeing these two together in the same film, kicking some serious asses on-screen.

Tell us in the comments what’s your take on this exhibition of camaraderie between the two Hollywood stars? And whether you think they should work together in a powerhouse project.