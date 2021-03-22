The Friends Cast Hated The Show’s Theme Song: Read On To Find Out More

Odd as it may sound, but not just Jennifer Aniston, the whole gang of ‘Friends’ hated its theme song. Now we know why!

It was ‘Friends’ that provided Jennifer Aniston with one of the biggest paychecks per episode, but she hates this aspect of the show (theme song of ‘Friends’) that made her what she is today. On top of that, everyone in the cast of ‘Friends’ hates the theme song – “I’ll be there for you”

‘Friends’ is an undeniable global sensation, even though you might hate it!

Why Rachael Green was loved the most on ‘Friends’?

Jennifer Aniston and others hate the theme song of ‘Friends’

Though many people admit that there are better 90s sitcoms than ‘Friends’, it is the only show of that decade that can claim global popularity. You might even question the fact whether ‘Friends’ was a good show at all, but you can’t deny the love it received. Some of the jokes, especially those rooted in homophobia, transphobia, and fat-shaming, haven’t aged well, and the series has some glaring continuity errors. In fact, many think that the plot itself is kind of ludicrous. Can you imagine 20-somethings, struggling through their early career bumps, could afford those New York City apartments? And the show was completely void of its signature diversity.

The ‘Friends’ Cast Did Not Get Along With Show’s Theme Song

One can also not deny the fact that there is a difference between theory and practice. Fans still flock to the sitcom in droves, even when all the reasons that ‘Friends’ might be ill-received are brought to light. ‘Friends’ boasts of the most-watched finales of all time! Even decades after its premiere, the series is a favourite on streaming services and syndication, proving people still watch it. Even the new generation is glued to the show that speaks of an immense following with lasting dedication.

Aniston played Rachel Green on ‘Friends’ where fans get to see Rachel mature, learn, fail, and pick herself back up throughout the ten-season run. Rachel is definitely among the absolute fan favourite, while all the characters on the show have their own fan bases. Audiences loved her intense loyalty, determination to go after the things she wanted, and, of course, her biting sense of humour. On top of it, she was the fashion queen of her times, the style icon of the ensemble cast. Her character’s interest in the fashion world influenced real-life trends. Her signature haircut was dubbed as “The Rachel” by hair salon professionals. It was among the most popular haircuts of the decade.

Aniston got a substantial career boost from the reception of the show, especially because of the fan response to her character. Her character Rachael made her the highest-paid and arguably most successful of the cast member post ‘Friends’. She is surely grateful for the opportunity to be in such an iconic role. Although Aniston is thankful for the connections she made there, she detests the theme song.

The funny fact is that just like the theme song of ‘Friends’, Aniston did not actually like her iconic haircut. She found it too hard to maintain. In the theme song, “I’ll Be There for You”, the cast of ‘Friends’ dance around a giant fountain, and it has inspired plenty of fan-created replications, but it turns out that Aniston was not a fan of the song or the opening credits. Moreover, she wasn’t alone. Jen said,

“No one was really a big fan of that theme song. We felt it was a little—I don’t know. Dancing in a pond? A fountain felt sort of odd”.

She and others find the idea of dancing in the fountain ridiculous. However, fans definitely still respond positively to fountain dancing and ‘Friends’ as a whole. Let us know if you agree with Jennifer Aniston’s views on the ‘Friends’ theme song. Write your thoughts about the show and theme song, in particular, in the comments box below.