Fifty Shades Of Grey Star Jamie Dorman Replaces Henry Cavill In Man Of Steel 2

A new concept design depicts ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star Jamie Dorman might replace Henry Cavill in ‘Man of Steel 2’. Keep reading to find out if he bagged the role or not.

Even though moviegoers are already smitten with Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson‘s new version of ‘The Batman’, fans of the iconic DC Comics hero remain hungry for a new film focusing on him. The character’s last standalone outing was in 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’, while Henry Cavill last donned the costume in Zack Snyder‘s Justice League cut in 2021. Since then, Henry Cavill’s Superman‘s future has been uncertain, with some predicting that he may get replaced due to a lack of definite information about future projects. With these rumours circulating, we see a concept design depicting how actor Jamie Dornan might appear as his successor.

Jamie Dornan to take on Henry Cavil?

It seems he lost it!

Jamie Dornan to take on Henry Cavil?

Jamie Dornan‘s performance in Kenneth Branagh’s Academy Award-nominated film ‘Belfast’ has received widespread praise. He is also well-known for his portrayal of Christian Grey in the infamous ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ trilogy. Regardless of his role in those films, Dornan has proven to be a more-than-capable performer, with some considering him a viable contender for major franchises such as Superman.

In this concept image of Jamie Dornan as the ‘Man of Steel’, we see him in an alternate costume design imagined by Instagram artist @clements.ink as if he were to appear in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ universe.

Although the prospect of Jamie Dornan playing a superhero is intriguing, DC fans are likely to prefer that Henry Cavill returns to the big screen as Superman rather than being recast. Producer J.J. Abrams and writer Ta-Nahesi Coates are working on a film project centred on a Black Superman, but no new developments have been made public since then. Cavill has stated that different Superman iterations can coexist. So, Dornan could play a different version of the character alongside him.



It seems he lost it!

Jamie Dornan recently opened up about his latest film, career, and future plans in a lengthy profile for The New York Times. The profile contains some interesting facts about the actor, his connection to the erotic romance series, and some roles that he did not get. Superman was one of the major roles that slipped through the cracks. According to reports, the Irish actor tried out for the role of ‘Man of Steel’ but got passed over by Henry Cavill, who eventually played it in multiple films. While Doran went on to make a name for himself in other areas, it’s understandable that he’d think about that role from time to time.

Casting what-ifs are always entertaining, and the fact that he auditioned for Superman is quite surprising. There is no indication of how close he was to landing the role, but it would have been interesting to see an alternate reality in which he did. And while he has yet to play a costumed hero, he is still looking for work:

“It is like a necessity to deliver and provide, very caveman-Esque: I must succeed for these precious little people. Also, since my dad died, it has lit this extra fire within me. This extra burner of wanting to succeed”, He said.

New Superman films are currently in the works. Henry Cavill’s involvement is currently unknown, though he is excited about new interpretations of the character. Who knows, maybe we’ll see an alternate version of Jamie Dornan’s character in the future. And if not, hopefully, we’ll get to see him join another superhero franchise in the future. But, until that happens, the underappreciated star has a slew of other must-see films and television shows for fans to enjoy.

Let us know in the comments your thoughts on Jamie Dorman replacing Henry Cavill in ‘Man of Steel 2’!

