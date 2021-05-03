James Bond Failure Helped Henry Cavill Turn Fat Cavill Into Superman

Believe it or not, Henry Cavill wasn’t always the sculpted–face-handsome-bodied guy, instead, he was a chubby-cheeked, overweight Cavill.

Henry Cavill was fat as a child

Henry Cavill carried chubbiness till James Bond auditions

Globally famous as Superman, the ‘Man of Steel’ star Henry Cavill was unbelievably chubby in school and was actually given the nickname “Fat Cavill” by his classmates.

Henry confessed that he had a hard time during his school days as he was bullied in his boarding school for his chubby features.

“I was fat. I was Fat Cavill”, Cavill told Details magazine.

He said that the atmosphere at Boarding School was suffocating for him and he couldn’t make one friend in school. He constantly missed home badly.

“I bawled on the phone to my mom four times a day. I became an easy target”, Henry mentioned.

Later, things began to ease out a bit when he started performing in several school plays. His class fellows found him cool. Though he loved acting, his father disapproved of the profession.

Life took a turn for Cavill when a casting agent found him acting in school. He was looking for an actor for “The Count of Monte Cristo”. Cavill, who was 17 at that time, passed the audition. This somehow impressed his father and he gave his approval.

Henry Cavill carried chubbiness till James Bond’s auditions

Not just the school era, Cavill carried the “chubby” tag till the audition of James Bond. The topless audition for James Bond let him down as he was so close to grabbing the role of 007 in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’. He was obviously beaten by Daniel Craig but Cavill took it positively. He discovered that his physique is the real problem in his career.

He thanks Martin Campbell for calling him “a little chubby”. There is one very good quality in Henry Cavill that he knows about himself. He doesn’t fear the bitter truth, he rather accepts it.

Cavill added, “I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something because I respond well to the truth. It helps me get better”.

Another reason for his acceptance is due to him having low expectations from himself. “I was a chubby kid, I could’ve very well gone down the route of just accepting my lot in life and being like, ‘I guess I’m not going to do anything’”.

Losing the role of James Bond to Daniel Craig isn’t something new. He has lost blockbuster films including ‘Twilight’ and ‘Tristan + Isolde’. Cavill said that his school past has made him get used to rejection.

It wasn’t shocking for a talent powerhouse like Henry Cavill to not get these things. In fact, according to the actor, he was used to disappointment and rejections from the acting business, and also from boarding school. “No, you’re not good enough” wasn’t an unexpected statement. It wasn’t anything new to me.”

Henry Cavill played the role of Superman in three DC Universe movies. He officially confirmed in September 2018 that he would be stepping down as the Man of Steel. Fans are eagerly waiting for him in the second segment of the Netflix fantasy drama ‘The Witcher’.