With a humorous NSFW message that’s authentic to Captain Boomerang, ‘Suicide Squad’ star Jai Courtney reignites the Marvel vs. DC feud.

During an interview for the press tour of the next DC film, ‘The Suicide Squad‘ actor Jai Courtney revived the never-ending animosity between Marvel and DC Comics. ‘The Suicide Squad’, directed by James Gunn, will be a sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 ‘Suicide Squad’ film but will tell a separate story. Aside from a few returning actors (Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn, Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, and Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag), ‘The Suicide Squad’ will make few references to the previous film. This film will not be a direct sequel or a reboot, according to the creators.

Highlights —

Jai Courtney against Marvel

Marvel vs DCEU

JAI COURTNEY AGAINST MARVEL

Captain Boomerang, played by Courtney, was a minor antagonist in the previous film. Boomerang was very skilled in battle, but instead of using his powers to help save the planet, he looked for methods to escape out of his life or death pact. Captain Boomerang’s demeanour is, to say the least, disruptive and explosive, so the actor appeared to be in character when he blurted out his two-word quote in an interview with Jake Hamilton of Jake’s Takes.

DCEU actor Jai Courtney aka Captain Boomerang publically ridicules MCU

For those who don’t know, Courtney reacted with a witty retort of “F*** Marvel!” when asked which Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes they would want to join ‘The Suicide Squad’. It’s not uncommon for actors to appear in both Marvel and DC Comics films; in fact, while working on ‘The Suicide Squad’ and its Peacemaker spin-off, director James Gunn has directed projects for Marvel Studios.

Related: Warner Bros. Wants Henry Cavill Back After Seeing His Recent Successes

#TheSuicideSquad cast on which Marvel characters they would recruit into the Squad



Jai Courtney's response 😂



(via @JakesTakes) pic.twitter.com/fPsksncjmJ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 26, 2021

MARVEL VS DCU

Many people had great hopes for ‘The Suicide Squad’, especially considering the first picture was severely panned. With this new addition to the DC universe, fans are hoping for atonement. Gunn was reportedly said to have been given “carte blanche” on the project, allowing him to murder off any character he desired.

After being sacked from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Vol. 3, Gunn was hired to write and film ‘The Suicide Squad’ for Warner Bros. and DC. Gunn’s decision was motivated by contentious tweets he made several years before taking over as director of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films. While Disney eventually changed its decision and restored Gunn, his new commitment to ‘The Suicide Squad’ led the third ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film to be postponed.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films were hugely successful, and they established their own legend. With that track record, many fans may expect ‘The Suicide Squad’ to be one of the better DC films, despite the fact that many fans believe the franchise has been underwhelming for the most part.

‘The Suicide Squad’ is set to be released in theatres and on HBO Max on August 6th, 2021,