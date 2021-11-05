Irresponsible Millie Bobby Brown Delayed Stranger Things Filming

Millie Bobby Brown is best known for playing Eleven on the mystery drama series ‘Stranger Things’. While the series creators Duffer brothers are in awe of her professionalism and talent, it’s not without hiccups. They recently shared an incident from the sets where Millie caused an unnecessary delay to the shoot.

‘Stranger Things’ dropped on Netflix in July 2016 and quite unexpectedly, it became a worldwide sensation within months of its release. The mystical drama series took cues from ‘Twin Peaks’ and films such as ‘E.T.’ and ‘The Goonies’ and presented a mysterious world that was intriguing and surreal. Actor Millie Bobby Brown had her major acting breakthrough with the role of Eleven in the series. While she had prior experience in acting in shows such as ‘Modern Family’, the response to ‘Stranger Things’ paved the way for newfound stardom for her. The series featured heavyweight actors such as Winona Ryder and David Harbour and yet, she held her ground. She emerged as the biggest star of the show in the subsequent seasons. But while shooting for the first season, she wasn’t exactly the most ‘responsible’ actor of all.

Highlights —

Millie Bobby Brown caused a filming delay for Stranger Things

Stranger things filming delayed due to Millie Bobby Brown

While the Duffer brothers, the creators of the series, had nothing but praises for Millie’s performance, they recently shared an interesting incident from the filming of the show. The brothers sat down for an interview and told how Millie was a great actor and working with her was a breeze. But they also mentioned one incident from the set, which had them reinforcing that she’s still a kid after all. Ross Duffer told the interviewer that there was the day on the shoot when Millie appeared on sets covered in glitter from head to toe. Upon being asked, she said she had no idea where all that glitter came from. Ross further quipped that he would not have had a problem like that with any of the adult actors on the show.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown Dying To Play Hermione In HBO Max’s Harry Potter Series

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN CAUSED FILMING DELAY FOR STRANGER THINGS

Irresponsible Millie Bobby Brown delayed filming of Stranger Things

Ross further went on saying that he thought that the glitter would be removed within a few minutes. It took them 45 minutes to remove the shiny glitter from her body, which caused an unnecessary delay to the shoot. During the interview, when Ross talked about how Millie caused a filming delay, Matt Duffer was quick to talk about an incident where Millie was grossed out about kissing a co-actor. But when Ross reiterated the ‘glitter’ incident, and Matt agreed with him.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown Hates Being Treated Like A Celebrity

STRANGER THINGS FILMING SELAYED DUE TO MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

It was a slight hiccup in an otherwise smooth shooting schedule, as per the creators. Millie Bobby Brown is praised by every director that has ever worked with her, which is mostly due to her professionalism. In an earlier interview, the Duffer brothers described in detail what made Millie so awesome. They compared her with other child actors who didn’t know what the shots meant and how to react unless they were specifically told about it. They couldn’t adjust to the change in camera angles or a change in lens. But Millie was very quick to learn all that. She played her part on the sets like a seasoned actress. Hence, in a way, she made up for all the time she consumed during that one incident of delaying the shoot.

Video Credits: Stranger Universe

Millie Bobby Brown later appeared in films such as ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ and ‘Enola Holmes’ and further earned rave reviews. Currently, the fans are waiting for ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 to begin streaming on Netflix. With Eleven being all grown up now, it will be interesting to see how different and strange will the ‘stranger things’ be.

Tell us in the comments which are your favourite Millie Bobby Brown so far? Also, tell us which are your favourite characters from the show ‘Stranger Things’.