Iron Man And Thor Disapproved Brie Larson In MCU

Oscar-winning actress and MCU’s Captain Marvel, Brie Larson targetted two Marvel roles before finally bagging Captain Marvel. Let us take a deep dive into Brie Larson’s long-winding journey of rejections and success.

It has been two decades since Brie Larson decided to be an actress and started auditioning for roles. From the age of 12, the 32-year-old actress has faced multiple setbacks while finding work. However, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress failed at getting roles in ‘Thor’ and ‘Iron Man 2’ before finally becoming Captain Marvel. Keep reading to find out more!

Brie Larson introduced the world to the most candid side of herself through her YouTube channel, which became her favourite outlet to share her feelings and thoughts with her fans. Among the many revelations that Larson has made on the channel, she has also posted ‘Audition Story Time’ which reflects on her journey of auditioning for roles, getting turned down but also succeeding at times.

The most promising films Brie Larson has gotten rejected for include ‘Sucker Punch’, ‘Gulliver’s Travel’, ‘Mars Needs Mom’, ‘It’s Kind of a Funny Story’, ‘Lightning Thief’, ‘Book of Eli’, ‘The Descendants’, ‘Jennifer’s Body’, and ‘Drive Angry’. The actress also got turned down for one of the biggest films of our times: ‘Avatar’. Ironically, she does not even remember auditioning for it. Larson also stepped out of her comfort zone by testing for ‘Transformers 2’ where the introverted actress was ‘trying to dress sexy and be sexy’ but failed in the end.

Among her never-ending repertoire of rejections, Larson also could not bag roles in ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Thor’. Since the actress did not reveal which roles she auditioned for, it is fascinating to guess what she was aiming for. Starting with ‘Thor’, Brie was either rooting for Jane Foster, a scientist and Thor’s love interest, ultimately played by Natalie Portman or Foster’s intern Darcy Lewis, ultimately played the gorgeous Kat Dennings. It is also possible that she auditioned to play the role of Sif, taken by Jamie Alexander in the end.

While it may be disappointing for Larson to not have acquired the role, the actresses who finally embodied the character were perfect matches and it is hard to imagine Captain Marvel in any of the roles.

Coming to ‘Iron Man 2’, there might have been a couple of openings Larson tried to get into. It could be the case server as portrayed by Kate Mara who summons Tony Stark to a government hearing. Or Brie Laron could also have auditioned for the role of the high-profile reporter Chess Roberts, played by Olivia Munn in ‘Iron Man 2’. Given the outcome, it is safe to say Larson does not seem like the apt fit for any of the roles.

While Larson sure had a long list of failures, she also got close to grabbing some coveted roles in films like ‘Juno’, ‘Tomorrowland’, ‘Pitch Perfect’, and ‘Into the Woods’. However, the most shocking project she got turned down for included ‘The Big Bang Theory’. It is easy to guess which role she got dismissed for: the blonde, chirpy, wannabe actress Penny portrayed by Kaley Cuoco.

FROM BROKE TO BLOCKBUSTER

While Brie Larson had her fair share of rejections, she also got some really exciting roles that enabled her to transition from being a ‘broke actor’ to a blockbuster actor. One of these being the lead role in ‘Room’ for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress. Larson’s audition included an out-of-the-box experience wherein she had to pretend that a full-grown woman was her five-year-old son. However, her audition was so perfect that the actress remembers “feeling really good about it” and “so relaxed” as if she was soaking “in a hot tub”.

The actor sure got rejected a couple of times by Marvel but when it came to playing ‘Captain Marvel’, the table turned in her favour as she dismissed the role thrice before finally agreeing to it. The actress was apprehensive about her “anxiety” and whether the role was “too big” to handle for her. However, once she heard Marvel’s pitch, which was laden with feminist ideals and contained a blueprint to make ‘Captain Marvel’ a platform for female voices, Brie Larson was sold and we are glad she was. Looking back, there could be no better actress to portray the iconic Carol Danvers. Here’s hoping for Brie Larson’s brighter future in the MCU.

Out of the roles Brie Larson was rejected for in MCU and otherwise, which ones do you think she should have played? Comment below!