Intoxicated With Success, Henry Cavill Demands 10 Million Dollars To Join MCU

Henry Cavill has become a household name over the past few years. After his iconic turn as Superman and Geralt of Riviera, it seems that he has finally become too big for his shoes. Rumours claim that he has demanded a whopping $10 million as fees in his recent talks with Disney.

Henry Cavill has had one hell of a year. First, there were rumours of his tenure as Superman being over, and then rumours of him being in talks with Disney surfaced. As one of the most recognized faces of Hollywood, Cavill has become undeniably powerful.

However, recent rumours state that he has increased his fees significantly. In a Patreon post, insider Daniel claimed that Henry Cavill reportedly wants $10M to join the MCU.

Is it greed?

Henry Cavill asking $10 million to join the Marvel Universe might come as a surprise to many. However, his position as an actor has changed over the years.

Henry Cavill made his debut in Hollywood with a Disney feature, ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’. After that, he has seen a lot of growth. With ‘Man of Steel’ created by Zack Snyder, he became the soul of DCEU, and his fees grew in tandem.

Henry Cavill has a $10 Million demand to join MCU

Currently, for each Superman movie, along with bonuses, his fees come up to be a whopping $14 million. His pay for ‘The Witcher’ is not small either. For each episode of the first season, he was paid a reported $400000, a fee set to increase several folds by the 2nd season.

However, Disney pays this type of money only for ‘Avengers’ mainstays, so it’s still doubtful that they would continue with Cavill.

The $10 million demand

Henry Cavill has a high price to join the Marvel Universe, and he might be justified in asking for it. Disney has the money to retain Cavill, but whether they’d want to is another question entirely.

According to reports, Cavill is being approached to play the role of Captain Britain. Now, Captain Britain works very differently from the Avengers and any of the mainstay teams. Also, he has had very few instances of working alongside the Avengers, making him one of the lower-priority characters for Marvel Universe moving forward.

It does not make sense for Disney to pay the fee unless they want Captain Britain to become a regular feature in their movies moving forward. MCU could use another magical character, and Brian Braddock has a history of working with team members of the current Avengers, including Spiderman.

But, perhaps what Cavill is bringing to the table might be quite different. With the multiverse plans going forward at Marvel, Henry Cavill asking $10 million price to join the Marvel Universe starts making sense.

Brian Braddock is not only imbued with magic. He’s also a spirited scientist and a person who works with nuclear science. So, it makes sense that he would be roped into the multiverse story along with people like Reed Richards, Spiderman, and Ironheart.

MCU has a penchant for sticking to comics, and if they follow the storylines from the original comics, Captain Britain can become the second mentor to Peter Parker. As seen in the movie, Spiderman is searching for guidance in a post-Iron Man world, and a sophisticated British scientist and superhero might be the best person to show him the way.

The Disney deal

As mentioned earlier, Disney doesn’t usually pay actors $10 million as base pay. Since Henry Cavill reportedly wants $10M to join the MCU, he has to prove himself. This could prove to be a tough case for him.

Cavill is famous as an actor, but ‘Avengers’ has brought in more money than DCEU. So, he is working with a disadvantage. Plus, Disney executives have a history of working with TV actors and bringing them to the forefront instead of directly going for famous actors.

Cavill’s fame will make him one of the few A-listers who have been invited the join the MCU. Given these facts, there is a slight chance that the Disney deal might fall through if he sticks to his demands.

Henry is threading a tricky needle with his high demands, and he might have misstepped. However, his star power and charisma, plus the possibilities of Captain Britain, might just allow this demand to pass through the cracks. While Cavill can’t be called greedy for asking for this price tag, he should’ve considered Disney’s past dealings before he went ahead with them.