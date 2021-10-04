Insecure Florence Pugh Was Unsure About Playing Yelena In Black Widow

Florence Pugh starred in a couple of independent niche films before making her big-ticket arrival in the MCU. She felt extremely nervous and self-conscious when she was signed for playing Yelena Belova in the film.

Florence Pugh, the English born actress rose to worldwide fame with her role as Yelena Belova in 2021 released MCU film ‘Black Widow‘. Her casting choice seemed quite interesting to the MCU fans considering her choice of films prior to that. She started her acting career with independent films such as ‘Lady McBeth’ and ‘Midsommar’. These low budget films had little to no mainstream value and were popular with the fans of ‘artsy’ cinema. Doing a massy film like ‘Black Widow’ was a new challenge for her. Florence acknowledged that and said in an interview that she was nervous while portraying the role of Yelena in ‘Black Widow’. She didn’t know whether she would be accepted by the fans and that made her extremely self-conscious.

The film gained international critical and commercial acclaim and Florence’s portrayal of a hardcore assassin was universally appreciated as she was deemed as the ‘highlight of the film’. Florence said that she was doing very different kinds of films earlier and ‘Black Widow’ was her first step towards such a genre of films. She added that joining films like these comes with a lot of additional pressure. However, if the critics and fans are to be believed, she handled the pressure rather well. She delivered an amazing performance that was quirky, funny and equally brutal. In a way, she personified the character in the most entertaining way possible.

The film was released in September 2021 and told the story of Natasha Romanoff as she tackles her past as a Red Doom mercenary. Florence plays Yelena, another assassin who was trained with Natasha and was a sister figure to her. In the film, Yelena was also trained as a Black Widow and it became clear that she will take the baton of Black Widow from Natasha when the time comes. Florence also stated that working with Scarlett Johansson was a dream come true for her. She also had kind words for the film’s director Cate Shortland. Florence didn’t miss an opportunity to admit that she had always wanted to work with them both.

About her stepping out of her comfort zone and doing a big-budget superhero film, she said that she liked the story. What grabbed her attention was the key focus on the familial aspect of the film. She said that she would have said yes to a story like this even if it wasn’t a superhero film. She immediately accepted the role but also admitted to having been very nervous. Florence mentioned that after saying yes to the film, she went through a phase of extreme nervousness. Apparently, she does that before every big project. In this film, she was supposed to be pitted against an actress of Scarlett Johansson’s stature, which could have further fuelled her anxiety.

Florence also said that she connects with her characters deeply. This time around, she was worried about the likeability of her actions as Yelena. Upon being asked about her favourite character from the MCU, she mentioned Scarlett Witch. She thought Scarlett did some amazingly weird things which Florence adored. In a separate interview, Florence said that she wished Yelena’s character was weirder. Perhaps it’s her ‘Midsommer’ hangover that she has an inclination towards ‘weird’ but that could be a really interesting watch.

Despite her qualms and anxieties about playing Yelena, the matter of fact is that she totally owned the character. The ‘Black Widow’ fans seem quite content with the casting choice. It will be interesting to see how Yelena’s character takes it from here.

