TRENDING TODAY

Insecure Florence Pugh Was Unsure About Playing Yelena In Black Widow

Florence Pugh was insecure about playing Yelena in ‘Black Widow’; thought she is unlikeable
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
Mayim Bialik Will Never Let Her Kids Watch The Big Bang Theory
No Newer Articles