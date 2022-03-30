Ian Somerhalder Will Not Play Damon Salvatore In Vampire Diaries Season 9

It seems like we will no longer get to see Damon Salvatore in the series ‘Vampire Diaries’. Keep scrolling to know all the details about the ninth season of the teen drama series!

How much excitement is left in a show when its main characters are absent? Even if the rest of the cast remains the same, when one of the main characters decides to leave, the entire show appears to be missing. Season 9 of ‘Vampire Diaries‘ may experience something similar if the show returns to our television screens. Why are we saying this? It is because Ian Somerhalder, aka Damon Salvatore, is said to be reluctant to reprise his role.

What is the plotline of ‘Vampire Diaries’?

There has been no official word on whether or not there will be the ninth season. However, given that the main cast is adamant about not returning for their roles, the chances of a ninth season seem extremely slim. The series, however, can be renewed if the producers can replace the old cast with a new one.

It appears that Ian Somerhalder, better known as Damon Salvatore, is not interested in reprising his role for another season of ‘Vampire Diaries’. In addition, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley have both rejected the idea of returning to our television screens for Season 9 of the show.

Now that the main characters have decided not to return for another season, it is assumed that the show’s creators are looking for a new star cast if they want to carry on the legacy of ‘Vampire Diaries’.

Not to mention that, in the past, Ian Somerhalder also spoke about season 9 of ‘Vampire Diaries’. He said: “I have not heard anything about a season nine. … what would happen Stefan and Damon are, you know, Damon has like grey hair, and they are, they have canes like, ‘Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby'”.

The story of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ is set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev, is a young girl who has recently lost her parents in a car accident. Elena falls in love with Stefan Salvatore, played by Paul Wesley, a nearly hundred- and sixty-two-year-old vampire. As Stefan’s enigmatic elder brother Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) reappears with a plan to resurrect their prior love Katherine Pierce (also played by Dobrev), a vampire who resembles Elena. Their connection becomes more difficult to maintain.

Despite Damon’s initial resentment of his brother for forcing him to become a vampire, he reconciles with Stefan and falls in love with Elena, resulting in a love triangle between the three. Flashbacks explain the history of the Salvatore brothers and the mythology of the town as the series progresses.

Both brothers try to defend Elena, as they fight many foes and threats to their village, including Katherine. The final episode of ‘Vampire Diaries’ was full of twists and turns. Katherine gets resurrected from the depths of the abyss, but Stefan succumbs to life and is sacrificed to hellfire. When Bonnie awakens Elena with the help of the Bennett witches, Damon transforms into a human and marries Elena. The episode then flashes forward in time to reveal that Elena and Bonnie died of old age, and Damon re-joins Stefan.

