Ian Somerhalder To Be A Vampire Again But This Time With A Different Name

Is Julie Plec planning to cast Ian Somerhalder in her upcoming series ‘Vampire Academy’? Let’s find out what she and her co-showrunner are planning!

‘The Vampire Diaries‘ aired its final episode on March 10th, 2017. The show continues to have a large fan base that wishes for its return. Stars of the show, Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and Paul Wesley, earned attention and television awards for their roles. The pilot episode of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ drew the network’s largest audience for a series premiere. During its debut season, it attracted over four million viewers on average. Even though Nina quit the supernatural adolescent drama series in 2015, Ian and Paul stayed till the final season. Fans are still passionate about the show and frequently participate in online arguments and theories.

Teen supernatural series ‘Legacies‘ is a spin-off of both ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals‘. It premiered in the year 2018. Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, is the protagonist of the series. It picked up two years after the final events of ‘The Originals’. Caroline Forbes, who has yet to appear in the series, is the headmaster of the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted. Josie and Lizzie, her and Alaric’s twin daughters, are students at the school. Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore, who both became human, are also mentioned. They had a daughter, Stefanie Salvatore, who is a Mystic Falls High School student.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ian Somerhalder talked about if he would return as a vampire. To which he said: “I actually would love to talk to [Julie Plec]. I would love to go and direct one of the ‘Legacies’ episodes. Because I know Paul Wesley went to do it. He called me, and he was like, ‘Bro, this is crazy’ because it is all of our old sets, which is a time warp ten years ago. He was actually kind of emotional about it.”

He recalled how they spent eight years on the show. Now, it is two years later, and they are still talking about it while we are working on other things. That is a decade, 30 to 40. He felt that is a very substantial piece of your life. He further added that he would actually love to go back and direct one episode of ‘Legacies’. He loves what they are doing. The show also looks incredible and features all of his old team.

Ian Somerhalder to return as a vampire?

Although nothing is confirmed, Ian’s willingness to be part of ‘Legacies’ suggests he will be comfortable at Julie Plec’s ‘Vampire Academy‘. His ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Marguerite MacIntyre, who played Sheriff Elizabeth Forbes, is part of ‘Vampire Academy’. She will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer on the series. ‘Vampire Academy’ will be based on Richelle Mead’s famous novel series for young adults of the same name. Peacock has ordered a ten-episode series so far.

Is the ‘Vampire Academy’ similar to ‘The Vampire Diaries’?

Back in 2015, Julie Plec had tweeted about her interest in doing a Vampire Academy TV series. She told Deadline that bringing ‘Vampire Academy’ to television is something she wanted to pursue for a long time. They asked her what project she had always wanted to do when she signed her new deal with Universal Television. Her quick response to the question was ‘Vampire Academy’.

I think one day I'll do a Flowers In the Attic mini and a Vampire Academy TV series and all will be right in the world. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 20, 2015

In 2014, Richelle Mead’s novels were adapted in a film that starred Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry. Its sequel got cancelled since the first movie failed to perform well.

The series will be different from the L.J. Smith based show, ‘The Vampire Diaries’. The plot of ‘Vampire Academy’ will revolve around Rose and Princess Lissa’s friendship. Rose would mainly be involved in protecting her friend from threats inside and outside the vampire boarding school, St. Vladimir’s Academy. She will also fall in love with her instructor, Dimitri Belikov.

