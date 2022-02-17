Ian Somerhalder Threw Away The Vampire Diaries Script After Reading It For The First Time

This is what Ian Somerhalder’s first reaction was after reading ‘The Vampire Diaries’ script.

We have all rushed to a conclusion after a brief first impression. Well, something similar happened with Ian Somerhalder. Did you know that the first reaction that Ian had after reading ‘The Vampire Diaries’ script was to throw it on the ground because he thought it resembled ‘Twilight’ in a lot of ways? That’s right! Ian thought that ‘The Vampire Diaries’ was ‘Twilight’ for TV. But thank God, Ian gave another try to the script, as after giving it a thorough read, he knew he could not let go of this opportunity.

When Somerhalder got the ‘The Vampire Diaries’ script, vampire movies and series were quite popular. So, he didn’t want to be a part of a rip-off. “I had to fight tooth and nail”, he explained in “The Drink with Kate Snow”. “Long of the short of it, they sent me a script of The Vampire Diaries. I picked it up, and I said, ‘The is Twilight on TV’. And I threw it on the ground.”

However, it took him a few days to reconsider. “Because I read the pilot and realized this is really fricken awesome”, he said. “And this character [Damon Salvatore] is unbelievable. This guy has the potential to be the coolest character on television.”

“Casting says yes we’ll see him, but he has to be here at 10 a.m. on the dot” He recalled.

This is how Ian created Damon Salvatore

Ian was facing quite a dilemma, “I was in Vegas at the time with my family”, he said. “Now it’s like 11 at night and I’m thinking like, oh my God, I have eight pages of the script that I have to know for this show that I really want.”

He further recalled, “I leave Vegas. I taped all the pages together for The Vampire Diaries and put them on my dash. Because it’s still dark. So, I drove through the Mojave Desert, early morning, into the morning. That is where I literally worked on and came up with the character of Damon Salvatore”.

He also said that he read his lines while he was driving back home. “Oh, and at warp speed because I knew I was gonna hit traffic”, he added. “So, I’m going like 100 miles per hour.” But he added, “I’m a dad now. I wouldn’t do that s*** now”.

Ian would have chosen ‘The Vampire Diaries’ over ‘Twilight’

Ian’s wife, Nikki Reed, played Rosalie Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ film series. When asked if he would have given up on playing Damon so that he could have been near his wife, Ian said, “Oh, Twilight is what sort of paved the way for the success of Vampire Diaries [and] I would have met my wife a lot earlier”, he said on “Elle Magazine’s” Thirst Trap in 2019.

But added,

“You know, I think I’m going to stick with Damon. Damon was just bada**”.

Can you imagine if Ian Somerhalder would have really turned down ‘The Vampire Diaries’?

