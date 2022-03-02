Ian Somerhalder Is Not Playing Damon Salvatore In Vampire Diaries Season 9

It looks like it is time to bid goodbye to the character of Damon Salvatore in ‘Vampire Diaries’.

Back in 2017, the creators of ‘Vampire Diaries’ gave some unfortunate news to the fans that the show will not be renewed for season 9. However, since the popularity of the show was unbeatable, the producers were in a bit of a dilemma about whether or not the show should be renewed for another season. Additionally, it also looks like the show’s backbone, Ian Somerhalder, is not very keen on reprising his role as Damon Salvatore one more time.

Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore in the series, is said to have declined to reprise his role in season 9. Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley, who played Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore respectively, have both declined to reprise their legendary roles as well.

Both the main protagonists and the creator have refused to return to the series.

Will there be a ‘Vampire Diaries’ Season 9?

As of now, we do not have any official confirmation about whether or not there will be season 9. However, keeping in mind that the lead cast is not very keen about reprising their roles, the chances of season 9 happening seem pretty slim. If only the producers can replace the original cast with a new cast, maybe, the series will be renewed.

Additionally, Ian Somerhalder also addressed the rumours about season 9 of ‘Vampire Diaries’ stating,

“I have not heard anything about a season nine. … what would happen Stefan and Damon are, you know, Damon has like grey hair, and they’re, they have canes like, ‘Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby”.

Explaining the ending of ‘Vampire Diaries’

Many shockers greeted us in the finale episode of ‘Vampire Diaries’. Katherine comes back to life from hell, but Stefan succumbs to life and sacrifices himself to the hellfire. Damon turns into a human being and marries Elena, after Bonnie, with the help of Bennett witches, wakes Elena up. The show then moves ahead in time, where it is shown that Elena and Bonnie have died because of old age and Damon reunites with Stefan again.

Do you think there should be a 'Vampire Diaries' Season 9?