Hurt Kaley Cuoco Celebrates The Day Big Bang Theory Ended

Kaley Cuoco feels that she came out of her comfort zone after the cancellation of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Kaley Cuoco was initially insecure about her future after ‘The Big Bang Theory’, but her career has grown exponentially after the cancellation of the sitcom that ran for 12 years. She is now thanking Jim Parsons, who triggered the cancellation of ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Cuoco had pretty much settled into being known as Penny and having no surname for 12 long years. It was when Jim Parsons felt that he had aged and no longer related with Sheldon Cooper, that all the cast and crew of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ had to make up their minds to end the show for the better. Cuoco didn’t feel good about the decision and always wanted to return as Penny on TBBT season 13. She couldn’t do much to convince Chuck Lorre as the maker knew that the show wouldn’t go anywhere without Sheldon Cooper, and Jim Parsons wouldn’t agree to return for one last time.

Cuoco had to sit back and think about her future. She knew that no challenging roles would come to her because the world knows her as the easy-going Penny. No producer would believe in her acting prowess. She didn’t even have any Emmy nominations for playing Penny, an award that marks the talent of TV actors.

Being a part of the world’s most popular sitcom, there was pressure on her to live up to the expectations of her fans. She was in a strange situation where the expectations were high from her but she didn’t have good offers to showcase her talent.

She decided to produce ‘The Flight Attendant‘ only because of this reason, even if that meant coming out of her comfort zone and wearing the producer’s cap. Cuoco didn’t know the basics of producing and had decided to produce a thriller. She knew it won’t be a cakewalk for her, but she forayed ahead.

She even put her star ego aside and kept asking relevant questions until she learnt the nitty-gritty of the job. She was a novice amidst the seasoned producers but that didn’t deter her or hurt her confidence in any manner.

The result of this was that the show became a critically acclaimed show that ‘The Big Bang Theory’ couldn’t become. Moreover, she got her first Emmy nomination. Besides this, Cuoco is happy with the fact that the cancellation of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actually made her a braver person. She had to make tough decisions, but the result is a delight.

