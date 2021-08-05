Hugh Jackman’s Return As Wolverine Is Not Gonna Happen

Will Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine or is this the end of Wolverine?

It was in 2017 when we saw Hugh Jackman playing the character of Wolverine in the film ‘Logan’. However, his character was killed off in that movie, leaving us all asking the same question, “Is this the end of Wolverine or there is more to it?” Well, even if a new Wolverine movie is on its way, Hugh Jackman might not be a part of it and here’s why.

WILL HUGH JACKMAN RETURN AS WOLVERINE?

Well, we believe that the chances of Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine is really less and not because his character was killed off in ‘Logan’ because Hugh himself thinks that it is not going to happen. A few years back Hugh opened up about how, for 17 years, he wished to be a part of the Avengers team and how he soon realised that it might not happen. He said,

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie, I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen’, and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else, I would like to see Wolverine in there”.

Hugh Jackman says his return as Wolverine is “not gonna happen”

However, you don’t lose hope just yet because there is no official announcement made about whether or not Hugh will or will not return as Wolverine. Also, sometime back, Jackman shared a fanart of Wolverine on his socials and followed up with a picture of him with Kevin Feige and hopefully, this means something positive for all the fans out there.

HOW WAS WOLVERINE’S CHARACTER KILLED OFF IN ‘LOGAN’?

In the movie Logan, Wolverine was losing his natural healing abilities because, for decades, he was poisoned by the Adamantium coating his bones and claws, which ultimately killed the unbeatable.

IS HENRY CAVILL THE NEW WOLVERINE ?

Well, there is no official confirmation about the return of Wolverine and who will be playing the character. But, a fanart on the internet has created a look of Henry Cavill portraying the MCU’s new Wolverine. In the fan art, we can see Henry donning the costume of Wolverine, along with Wolverine’s foot-long claws. Not only the costume but even the hair and beard were inspired by the original Wolverine.

Do you wish to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine once again?