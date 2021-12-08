Hugh Jackman Will Never Return As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is bored of playing Wolverine, reconsidering his comeback.

The Australian actor Hugh Jackman changed the face of Marvel mutant superhero content by playing Wolverine on the big screen. It became such a rage that people cannot think of Wolverine without thinking of Jackman. His physical presence is breathtaking, and the charisma with which he displays the iconic retractable claws is unmatched. He rocked the ‘X-Men‘ series and went on to do the same with Logan, which has been second to none when it comes to comic-book cinema.

Recently, the actor has grown bored with the series of questions around his return as Wolverine. Some movie experts feel that Jackman doesn’t want fans to only recognise him as Wolverine and forget all his past work. He wants them to realise that he is much more than the mutant character.

Hugh Jackman says his return as Wolverine is “not gonna happen”

He has clearly stated that he is not interested in returning as Wolverine. This time he is not even listening to A-listers like Ryan Reynolds who called him selfish for his decision.

Reynolds, who plays another famous Marvel character Deadpool, branded him as “selfish” for not making a comeback as Wolverine.

He quoted an article about Hugh Jackman denying all the possibilities of his return as Wolverine. Dejected by the news, Reynolds took to Twitter to express his disappointment. He wrote, “I see @RealHughJackman is no longer allergic to selfish”.

Even when Reynolds called him a selfish guy, Jackman feels that he has already given too much to the character and his return for yet another time wouldn’t do justice to his past work that has been exciting enough to keep the fans entertained. He also wants his fans to broaden their perspective about him and look beyond the realms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He told Sebastian Stan, famous as Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if ‘X-Men’ and ‘Avengers’, the two important Marvel properties, will ever be seen together. Stan doesn’t want to reveal the bits of his conversations fearing that he will land in controversy. But recently Jackson said that though he is excited to “see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen”.

He is in favour of passing the baton to some other actor who can do justice to Wolverine rather than returning himself in the crossover of Marvel ‘Avengers’ and ‘X-Men’.

Let us know your views about the return of Wolverine without Hugh Jackman in the comments box below.